A Los Angeles County jury deliberating the fate of millionaire Robert Durst, who is accused of killing his best friend Susan Berman more than 20 years ago, has reached a verdict in the case.

The panel of nine women and three men spent over seven hours deliberating whether Durst is guilty of first- or second-degree murder in Berman's death.

The 15-week trial resumed last May after an unprecedented 14-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The verdict will be read shortly.