Robert Durst found guilty of first-degree murder

(Pool)

A Los Angeles jury found Robert Durst, the notorious subject of the HBO series “The Jinx,” guilty of first-degree murder for the execution-style killing of his best friend, Susan Berman, more than 20 years ago.

The panel of nine women and three men spent over seven hours deliberating Durst's fate.

About the case: Durst, 78, took the stand in his defense during the sensational trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court. He denied killing Berman and said he found her on the floor of her bedroom with a fatal gunshot to the back of the head.