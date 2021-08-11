Millionaire Robert Durst, who's on trial for the 2000 murder of his close friend Susan Berman, has returned to the stand today to testify in his own defense.

In court on Monday, when asked by the defense if he killed Berman, Durst said "no."

He is accused of shooting Berman to allegedly stop her from incriminating him in the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst.

He has remained adamant that he had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance and pled not guilty to the first-degree murder charge for Berman's case.