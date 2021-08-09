Susan Berman and Robert Durst in mid to late 1990s. Sareb Kaufman/Courtesy of HBO

Robert Durst will testify today after being accused of killing his longtime friend and crime writer Susan Berman.

Here's what you need to know about the case:

The murder:

In December 2000, police found Berman dead in the living room of her Beverly Hills home. Berman had been shot in the head "execution-style," CNN’s Jean Casarez reported.

Berman's murder came just days before prosecutors had planned to meet with her about the 1982 disappearance of Robert Durst's wife, Kathleen McCormack. Berman was a longtime friend of Durst and helped him handle his public relations after his wife’s disappearance.

Berman had family mafia ties and wrote about them in her books. She was also struggling financially. Although Durst was known for being cheap, prosecutors said he gave Berman large amounts of money in exchange for covering up the disappearance of his wife. They also claimed Durst shot Berman in hopes of silencing her in regard to his wife's case.

However, Durst has remained adamant that he had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance and pled not guilty to the first-degree murder charge for Berman's case.

The letter:

Partly due to HBO documentary series "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," Durst was arrested in 2015 after new evidence surfaced in Berman's case.

Police did not find Berman's body on their own in 2000. Instead, they received an anonymous letter on Christmas Eve, one day after Berman's murder, with an address and the word "cadaver" written in capital letters. In the 2015 documentary, Durst said the letter could only have been sent by Berman's killer.

Although defense lawyers have previously denied Durst wrote the note and tried to exclude from trial handwriting evidence about it, police handwriting analysis said the writing on that card looked like Durst’s. “You look at the letter, and the handwriting is astonishingly similar,” said Michael Daly, a special correspondent for The Daily Beast.

In the documentary, filmmakers confronted Durst with another letter he once mailed Berman, with nearly identical handwriting to the "cadaver" note. In both, Beverly Hills was misspelled as "BEVERLEY." Therefore, in a court filing in late 2019, lawyers for the real estate mogul reversed course and acknowledged that Durst penned the anonymous note. "This does not change the fact that Bob Durst did not kill Susan Berman," attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

Confessions: