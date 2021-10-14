Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst will be sentenced today

Robert Durst looks back during his murder trial in Los Angeles, on March 5, 2020. (Robyn Beck/Pool/AP)

Millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst, the subject of the HBO crime documentary "The Jinx," will be sentenced today for killing his best friend, Susan Berman, more than 20 years ago.

A Los Angeles jury found Durst guilty of first-degree murder in September.

They also agreed the crime met "special circumstances" in California law, which would allow Durst to be sentenced to life without parole, for the murder of a witness to a crime, lying in wait and using a firearm in the murder. California has a moratorium on the death penalty.

Durst, 78, took the stand in his defense during the sensational trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court. He denied killing Berman and said he found her on the floor of her bedroom with a fatal gunshot to the back of the head.