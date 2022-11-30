Emergency personnel work the crime scene in Riverside, California, on

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, died in a shootout with authorities Friday, hours after he allegedly killed a teen’s mother and grandparents at a home in Riverside, California, the city’s police department said in a news release.

Edwards was hired by the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, the office said in a news release. He had recently begun orientation to be assigned to the patrol division.

The victims have been identified as Mark Winek, 69, his wife Sharie Winek, 65, and their daughter Brooke Winek, 38. The exact cause and manner of their deaths are pending.

“It is shocking and sad to the entire law enforcement community that such an evil and wicked person could infiltrate law enforcement while concealing his true identity as a computer predator and murderer,” Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Winek family, their friends, officers, and all of those affected by this heinous crime.”

Before being hired in Washington County, Edwards had resigned as a trooper with the Virginia State Police on Oct. 28, the agency told CNN in an email.

Edwards, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, entered the academy in July 2021 and graduated January 2022, after which he was assigned to Henrico County within Richmond’s division, state police said.

There were no signs of concern when Edwards was hired in Washington County, the sheriff’s office said.

“Past employers and the Virginia State Police were contacted during the hiring processing; however, no employers disclosed any troubles, reprimands, or internal investigations pertaining to Edwards,” the office said in its statement.