US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Stock market and economy today

live news

Live

Riverside murders

Live Updates

Family of Riverside "catfishing" murder victims give update

By Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 11:55 a.m. ET, November 30, 2022
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Here's what we know about the suspect in the "catfishing" murders

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi, Amanda Watts and Tina Burnside

Emergency personnel work the crime scene in Riverside, California, on
Emergency personnel work the crime scene in Riverside, California, on

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, died in a shootout with authorities Friday, hours after he allegedly killed a teen’s mother and grandparents at a home in Riverside, California, the city’s police department said in a news release.

Edwards was hired by the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, the office said in a news release. He had recently begun orientation to be assigned to the patrol division.

The victims have been identified as Mark Winek, 69, his wife Sharie Winek, 65, and their daughter Brooke Winek, 38. The exact cause and manner of their deaths are pending.

“It is shocking and sad to the entire law enforcement community that such an evil and wicked person could infiltrate law enforcement while concealing his true identity as a computer predator and murderer,” Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Winek family, their friends, officers, and all of those affected by this heinous crime.”

Before being hired in Washington County, Edwards had resigned as a trooper with the Virginia State Police on Oct. 28, the agency told CNN in an email.

Edwards, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, entered the academy in July 2021 and graduated January 2022, after which he was assigned to Henrico County within Richmond’s division, state police said.

There were no signs of concern when Edwards was hired in Washington County, the sheriff’s office said.

“Past employers and the Virginia State Police were contacted during the hiring processing; however, no employers disclosed any troubles, reprimands, or internal investigations pertaining to Edwards,” the office said in its statement.

19 min ago

Family members of California "catfishing" murder victims expected to speak at news conference

From CNN's Aya Elamroussi, Amanda Watts and Tina Burnside

Relatives of a Riverside, California, family who was allegedly killed by a man who "catfished" a teen online are expected to hold a news conference today.

A former Virginia police officer, Austin Lee Edwards, 28, who believed to have murdered a teenager’s mother and grandparents after “catfishing” her online, was killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, the city’s police department said in a news release.

Catfishing is a form of online deception in which someone pretends to be a different person.

Officers with the Riverside Police were dispatched Friday to check the welfare of a young female who appeared distressed while getting into a red car with a man, police said. While officers were responding, 911 dispatchers began getting calls about a fire in the same neighborhood, just a few houses away from where the welfare check originated.

Firefighters discovered three adult victims lying in the front entryway of the burning home. When they pulled them outside, it was determined they were victims of an apparent homicide, the release stated.

A preliminary investigation determined the young female described in the initial call was a teenager who lived where the house fire and homicides occurred, police said.

According to police, Edwards had developed an online relationship with the teen and obtained her personal information. He then traveled from Virginia to Riverside, where he parked his vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway and walked to the teen’s home, the release stated. At some point, authorities believe Edwards murdered the teen’s grandfather, grandmother and mother before walking back to his vehicle with the teen and leaving.

Several hours after the bodies were found, Edwards was spotted driving with the teen through San Bernardino County, police said.

According to the release, Edwards exchanged gunfire with the San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies attempting to stop him, was shot by deputies, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was unharmed and later placed into protective custody of the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, police said.

The victims have been identified as Mark Winek, 69, his wife Sharie Winek, 65, and their daughter Brooke Winek, 38. The exact cause and manner of their deaths are pending.