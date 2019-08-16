3 rice cookers found in New York City sparks police investigation
NYPD counterterrorism chief: "There's a person of interest"
At a press conference Friday, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said that "there's a person of interest" in the investigation, adding "I would stop short of calling him a suspect."
Video police obtained from the Fulton subway complex shows a white man pushing a shopping cart with rice cookers inside and leaving them where police discovered them, two law enforcement sources told CNN.
There appears to be other content in the shopping cart, one of those sources said.
Miller confirmed that NYPD has obtained images from the Fulton Street scene.
He said police put the photo out to NYPD officers, telling the media "we'll probably release that to you too."
He reiterated that the person police want to talk to is not a suspect of a crime at this time but is "certainly someone we'd like to interview."
New York governor: "This is a frightening world we live in"
Earlier this morning, before news that a third rice cooker was discovered in Chelsea, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is taking seriously the devices found at a New York City subway station.
"This is a frightening world we live in, and all of these situations have to be taken seriously," Cuomo told CBS 880 radio.
"Unfortunately, we learned the hard way after 9/11, and we are prepared," Cuomo added.
Video shows white man pushing shopping cart with rice cookers in subway complex
Third suspicious package — which sources say is another rice cooker — deemed safe
The third suspicious package, which sources told CNN appeared to be a rice cooker, has been fully investigated and deemed safe by the New York Police Department, it said on its verified Twitter account.
Here's the tweet:
What it looks like at the scene in Chelsea
Here's a look at the location where a third rice cooker was discovered this morning near a trash can in Manhattan.
Two other rice cookers found near the Fulton Street subway stop downtown were completely empty, according to a law enforcement source.
Two rice cookers that were discovered in Fulton subway complex were empty, source
Third rice cooker discovered near Manhattan garbage can
A third rice cooker that appears to be similar to those discovered at the Fulton Street subway complex was discovered in New York City near West 16th Street and 7th Avenue, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
The third rice cooker was left near a garbage can.
A manager at Williams Sonoma Kitchen Store in the area where sources say a third rice cooker was discovered tells CNN he observed police activity outside the store and employees have been told by the NYPD to stay inside.
Jibby Jimenez tells CNN they have no further information. He and two other employees remain inside the store which doesn’t open until 10 a.m. ET.