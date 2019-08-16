NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller Alex Wong/Getty Images

At a press conference Friday, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said that "there's a person of interest" in the investigation, adding "I would stop short of calling him a suspect."

Video police obtained from the Fulton subway complex shows a white man pushing a shopping cart with rice cookers inside and leaving them where police discovered them, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

There appears to be other content in the shopping cart, one of those sources said.

Miller confirmed that NYPD has obtained images from the Fulton Street scene.

He said police put the photo out to NYPD officers, telling the media "we'll probably release that to you too."

He reiterated that the person police want to talk to is not a suspect of a crime at this time but is "certainly someone we'd like to interview."