Police investigate rice cookers found in New York City
Subway service resumes on platform where rice cooker was found
New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said that 2 and 3 trains have resumed service at Fulton Street station in downtown Manhattan, following this morning's police investigation.
Two suspicious packages — which were later deemed to be empty rice cookers — were found near the Fulton Street subway complex. One was found on the 2/3 subway platform, according to law enforcement sources.
The MTA warned that delays are still expected.
Catching you up: What we know so far about the New York rice cookers
Three suspicious devices described by sources as rice cookers were discovered in Manhattan Friday morning, prompting a brief scare, but were ultimately deemed safe.
If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know about the investigation:
- Two at the Fulton Street subway: Two rice cookers were discovered in downtown Manhattan — one on the street near the Fulton Street subway complex and another on a subway platform. Subway service was disrupted as police investigated the cookers, which were initially described as suspicious packages.
- The third rice cooker: A third device, which sources described as a similar rice cooker to the Fulton Street ones, was found in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.
- The video: Video police obtained from the Fulton subway complex shows a white man pushing a shopping cart with rice cookers inside and leaving them where police discovered them, according to two law enforcement sources.
- Person of interest: NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said that there's a person of interest that police want to talk to — but stopped short of describing the person as a "suspect."
NYPD counterterrorism chief: "There's a person of interest"
At a press conference Friday, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said that "there's a person of interest" in the investigation, adding "I would stop short of calling him a suspect."
Video police obtained from the Fulton subway complex shows a white man pushing a shopping cart with rice cookers inside and leaving them where police discovered them, two law enforcement sources told CNN.
There appears to be other content in the shopping cart, one of those sources said.
Miller confirmed that NYPD has obtained images from the Fulton Street scene.
He said police put the photo out to NYPD officers, telling the media "we'll probably release that to you too."
He reiterated that the person police want to talk to is not a suspect of a crime at this time but is "certainly someone we'd like to interview."
New York governor: "This is a frightening world we live in"
Earlier this morning, before news that a third rice cooker was discovered in Chelsea, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is taking seriously the devices found at a New York City subway station.
"This is a frightening world we live in, and all of these situations have to be taken seriously," Cuomo told CBS 880 radio.
"Unfortunately, we learned the hard way after 9/11, and we are prepared," Cuomo added.
Video shows white man pushing shopping cart with rice cookers in subway complex
The video police obtained of the Fulton subway complex shows a white man pushing a shopping cart with rice cookers inside and leaving them where police discovered them, according to two law enforcement sources
There appears to be other content in the shopping cart, one of those sources said.
Third suspicious package — which sources say is another rice cooker — deemed safe
The third suspicious package, which sources told CNN appeared to be a rice cooker, has been fully investigated and deemed safe by the New York Police Department, it said on its verified Twitter account.
Here's the tweet:
What it looks like at the scene in Chelsea
Here's a look at the location where a third rice cooker was discovered this morning near a trash can in Manhattan.
Two other rice cookers found near the Fulton Street subway stop downtown were completely empty, according to a law enforcement source.