FBI agents review the crime scene of remnants of bomb debris on 23rd St. in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood on Sept. 18, 2016 in New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Three rice cookers were found around Manhattan this morning, prompting a brief scare, but were ultimately deemed safe.

One of the three rice cookers was found in the city's Chelsea neighborhood — where a pressure cooker bomb went off in 2016.

The 2016 bombing injured at least 30 people. A jury eventually found Ahmad Rahimi guilty on eight federal charges in connection with the bombing, which authorities believed was the first jihadist terrorist attack on the city since September 11, 2001.