Police investigate rice cookers found in New York City
Police want to talk to this person about the subway station rice cookers
NYPD released a photo of a person who was observed in the area of the Fulton Street subway station with a shopping cart and a suspicious device.
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man so they can speak with him, in connection with what they call “reckless endangerment incidents.”
This person was seen on video placing rice cookers discovered in the Fulton subway complex, Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said earlier Friday.
It's been almost 3 years since the Chelsea pressure cooker bombing
Three rice cookers were found around Manhattan this morning, prompting a brief scare, but were ultimately deemed safe.
One of the three rice cookers was found in the city's Chelsea neighborhood — where a pressure cooker bomb went off in 2016.
The 2016 bombing injured at least 30 people. A jury eventually found Ahmad Rahimi guilty on eight federal charges in connection with the bombing, which authorities believed was the first jihadist terrorist attack on the city since September 11, 2001.
Subway service resumes on platform where rice cooker was found
New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said that 2 and 3 trains have resumed service at Fulton Street station in downtown Manhattan, following this morning's police investigation.
Two suspicious packages — which were later deemed to be empty rice cookers — were found near the Fulton Street subway complex. One was found on the 2/3 subway platform, according to law enforcement sources.
The MTA warned that delays are still expected.
Catching you up: What we know so far about the New York rice cookers
Three suspicious devices described by sources as rice cookers were discovered in Manhattan Friday morning, prompting a brief scare, but were ultimately deemed safe.
If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know about the investigation:
- Two at the Fulton Street subway: Two rice cookers were discovered in downtown Manhattan — one on the street near the Fulton Street subway complex and another on a subway platform. Subway service was disrupted as police investigated the cookers, which were initially described as suspicious packages.
- The third rice cooker: A third device, which sources described as a similar rice cooker to the Fulton Street ones, was found in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.
- The video: Video police obtained from the Fulton subway complex shows a white man pushing a shopping cart with rice cookers inside and leaving them where police discovered them, according to two law enforcement sources.
- Person of interest: NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said that there's a person of interest that police want to talk to — but stopped short of describing the person as a "suspect."
NYPD counterterrorism chief: "There's a person of interest"
At a press conference Friday, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said that "there's a person of interest" in the investigation, adding "I would stop short of calling him a suspect."
Video police obtained from the Fulton subway complex shows a white man pushing a shopping cart with rice cookers inside and leaving them where police discovered them, two law enforcement sources told CNN.
There appears to be other content in the shopping cart, one of those sources said.
Miller confirmed that NYPD has obtained images from the Fulton Street scene.
He said police put the photo out to NYPD officers, telling the media "we'll probably release that to you too."
He reiterated that the person police want to talk to is not a suspect of a crime at this time but is "certainly someone we'd like to interview."
New York governor: "This is a frightening world we live in"
Earlier this morning, before news that a third rice cooker was discovered in Chelsea, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is taking seriously the devices found at a New York City subway station.
"This is a frightening world we live in, and all of these situations have to be taken seriously," Cuomo told CBS 880 radio.
"Unfortunately, we learned the hard way after 9/11, and we are prepared," Cuomo added.
Video shows white man pushing shopping cart with rice cookers in subway complex
The video police obtained of the Fulton subway complex shows a white man pushing a shopping cart with rice cookers inside and leaving them where police discovered them, according to two law enforcement sources
There appears to be other content in the shopping cart, one of those sources said.