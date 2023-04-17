Ralph Yarl's parents had asked him to pick up his siblings at an address in Kansas City, Missouri, but he accidentally went to a home on the wrong street, where he was shot, according to police.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, tells CNN she called 911 after the teen came to her door, bleeding. She was directed to stay inside her home by the emergency operator, for her safety as the shooter’s location was unknown.

“I wanted to help him, but they kept saying that we don’t know where the shooter is at,” the woman said.

She complied initially, then went outside with towels to help suppress the bleeding.

“I kneeled down next to him, and I said what’s your name… Who shot you?”

She said Ralph explained he “was supposed to pick up my brothers.”

“We figured out then he went to the wrong street, which is no excuse for what happened,” she said. “This is somebody’s child. I had to clean blood off of my door, off of my railing. That was someone’s child’s blood. I’m a mom… this is not OK.”

While awaiting the ambulance, bleeding from injuries to the left side of his head and his right arm, the neighbor said Ralph told her he runs on the high school track team and plays the bass clarinet in band.

“He was very alert,” she said. “He is a very strong man. Very brave.”

Attorneys for the wounded youth’s family issued a statement demanding “swift action from Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest and prosecute to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting.”