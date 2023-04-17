Man charged in shooting of Ralph Yarl could face life sentence if convicted
From CNN's Taylor Romine
Andrew Lester, who was charged with shooting 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, could face a life sentence if he is convicted, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said Monday.
Felony assault in the first degree carries 10 to 30 years or life in prison, Thompson said. If convicted of the felony count of armed criminal action, Lester could face 3 to 15 years in prison, he said.
When asked if hate crime charges could be added, Thompson said that a hate crime is a lower class of felony than the current charges, which would result in lower sentencing requirements. Thompson explained that adding additional hate crime charges would create an issue of double jeopardy.
Thompson said his office has been looking at the case in an “objective and impartial manner."
3 min ago
Suspect released within an hour of arrest because of Missouri law, prosecutor says
The White man suspected of shooting Ralp Yarl, a Black teen, was released last week after being held for about one hour in custody because of a Missouri law regarding charges, said Zachary Thompson, the Clay County prosecuting attorney.
Andrew D. Lester was taken into custody just before midnight on April 13 but was released at 1:24 a.m. on April 14, according to police department officials who spoke to CNN.
"So in in Missouri, charges have to be filed within 24 hours of arrest or the defendant or suspect is released. In this case, it was clear that additional investigation needed to be done so that the case could be built upon a solid foundation," Thompson told reporters during a news conference Monday.
Ralph was shot on April 13 after he went to the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri.
The teen's parents had asked him to pick up his siblings at an address on 115th Terrace, but he accidentally went to a home on 115th Street, where he was "shot twice and struck in the head and arm," his family said.
Lester faces two felony charges, according to Thompson. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
19 min ago
There was a "racial component" to the shooting of Ralph Yarl, prosecuting attorney says
The probable cause statement, however, doesn’t include a description of what the racial factors were, he said.
Lester is an 84-year-old White man. Thompson had earlier said he was 85. Ralph is a Black teenage boy.
There is no indication that either Lester or Ralph spoke to one another before the shooting, he said.
Thompson said there is no evidence to indicate Ralph crossed the threshold into the home, and that Lester shot at him through a glass door with a .32-caliber revolver. Police previously said Ralph went to the wrong house while trying to pick up his younger brothers.
The prosecuting attorney said he is not aware of any witnesses or video of the incident.
55 min ago
55 min ago
Ralph Yarl went to a neighbor's house after he was shot, police say. Here's what else we know
From CNN's Tina Burnside, Cheri Mossburg and Amanda Jackson
Ralph Yarl's parents had asked him to pick up his siblings at an address in Kansas City, Missouri, but he accidentally went to a home on the wrong street, where he was shot, according to police.
A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, tells CNN she called 911 after the teen came to her door, bleeding. She was directed to stay inside her home by the emergency operator, for her safety as the shooter’s location was unknown.
“I wanted to help him, but they kept saying that we don’t know where the shooter is at,” the woman said.
She complied initially, then went outside with towels to help suppress the bleeding.
“I kneeled down next to him, and I said what’s your name… Who shot you?”
She said Ralph explained he “was supposed to pick up my brothers.”
“We figured out then he went to the wrong street, which is no excuse for what happened,” she said. “This is somebody’s child. I had to clean blood off of my door, off of my railing. That was someone’s child’s blood. I’m a mom… this is not OK.”
While awaiting the ambulance, bleeding from injuries to the left side of his head and his right arm, the neighbor said Ralph told her he runs on the high school track team and plays the bass clarinet in band.
“He was very alert,” she said. “He is a very strong man. Very brave.”
Attorneys for the wounded youth’s family issued a statement demanding “swift action from Clay County prosecutors and law enforcement to identify, arrest and prosecute to the full extent of the law the man responsible for this horrendous and unjustifiable shooting.”
50 min ago
Teen shot was a talented musician and leader in the band, family says
From CNN's Tina Burnside, Cheri Mossburg and Amanda Jackson
The teenager shot after going to the wrong house to pick up his siblings on Thursday is a section leader in a marching band and could often be found with a musical instrument in hand, said Faith Spoonmore, who identified herself as Ralph Yarl's aunt.
A GoFundMe started by Spoonmore to help the family raise money for medical expenses had garnered more than $1.5 million in donations by Monday afternoon.
Ralph had been looking forward to graduating from high school and visiting West Africa before starting college, his aunt wrote in the fundraiser.
Most recently, Ralph earned Missouri All-State Band honorable mention for playing the bass clarinet, according to a North Kansas City Schools’ newsletter in February. He also plays multiple instruments in the metropolitan youth orchestra, his aunt wrote.
He is a member of his school’s Technology Student Association and Science Olympiad Team and is a 2022 Missouri Scholars Academy alumni, she wrote.
“Last summer, Ralph attended Missouri Scholar’s Academy, where he got a full college life experience,” Spoonmore wrote. “His goal is to attend Texas A&M to major in chemical Engineering. When asked how he plans to get into this university, he said, ‘Well, if they have a scholarship for music or academics, I know I can get it.’ “
“Life looks a lot different right now. Even though he is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally. The trauma that he has to endure and survive is unimaginable,” the GoFundMe post reads.
Dan Clemens, superintendent of North Kansas City Schools, released a statement saying Ralph is “an excellent student and talented musician”
“We are devastated to learn one of our students was involved in a horrific incident last week,” Clemens wrote. “Our thoughts are with the Yarl family, and I know I speak for all of us when we wish him a full and quick recovery. Ralph is an excellent student and talented musician. He maintains a stellar GPA while taking mostly college level courses. While he loves science and hopes to pursue that career path, his passion is music. Thankfully, we know he is now recovering alongside family.”
50 min ago
