US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Israel and Hamas hostage deal

live news

Live

America travels for Thanksgiving

live news

Live

Explosion at US-Canadian border

Live Updates

FBI investigating explosion at US-Canadian border

By Alisha Ebrahimji, Maureen Chowdhury and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 2:40 p.m. ET, November 22, 2023
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Canadian public safety minister calls US-Canada explosion a "very serious situation"

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said his government is taking the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing “extremely seriously,” and is receiving regular updates from US authorities, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and border service agencies.

Leblanc plans to speak with the US homeland secretary soon, he said.

“This is obviously a very serious situation,” the minister said, but would not speculate on the “origin” of the incident or fatalities due to its "evolving" nature.

He and the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will receive further updates in the “coming moments," he said.

10 min ago

2 people in vehicle that exploded are dead, source says

From CNN's Evan Perez

Two occupants who were in the vehicle that exploded at the Canada-US border are dead, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

13 min ago

Car exploded on its way to secondary search at the US-Canada border, sources say

From CNN's John Miller

Multiple law enforcement sources said that shortly before noon on Wednesday, a car coming from the Canadian side of the border with the US exploded after it was heading toward a secondary search area.

The car was on the Rainbow Bridge that connects Canada to New York and went through an initial checkpoint where identification documents are examined before the explosion occurred.

Authorities do not know what caused the explosion. The FBI, New York State Police and US Customs and Border Protection are on the scene investigating.

Federal authorities are trying to retrieve video from a number of different angles because the statements from witnesses vary, the sources said. 

Sources said there were no serious injuries except to those who were in the car, reportedly two men. 

18 min ago

White House closely monitoring Rainbow Bridge incident, official says

From CNN's Arlette Saenz

The White House is “closely monitoring” the incident at the Rainbow Bridge crossing near Niagara Falls, according to a White House official.

“Law enforcement is on-scene and investigating," the official said.

President Joe Biden is currently in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family. 

20 min ago

Canadian prime minister has been briefed on incident at US-Canada border

From CNN’s Paula Newton

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been briefed on the incident in Niagara Falls and is in contact with US officials, according to a statement from Canada’s Office of the Prime Minister.

"The Minister of Public Safety, RCMP and CBSA are fully engaged and providing all necessary support,” the statement said.

22 min ago

FBI joint terrorism task force working with state authorities to monitor all points of entry to New York

From CNN’s Celina Tebor

The Federal Bureau of Investigations Joint Terrorism Task Force is working with New York State Police to “monitor all points of entry to New York,” after a “situation that occurred at the Rainbow Bridge in Buffalo,” the Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

CNN earlier reported the FBI described a “vehicle explosion,” and a fluid situation. 

Hochul said she is heading to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders

26 min ago

FBI is investigating a "vehicle explosion" on the Rainbow Bridge at the US-Canada border crossing

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Federal authorities in Buffalo, New York, are investigating a “vehicle explosion” at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between US and Canada.

The FBI is coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement in the ongoing investigation, it said on X, the social media platform formerly known at Twitter.

“As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time,” the statement said.

CNN's Laura Dolan contributed to this report

27 min ago

Portions of several border crossings between US and Canada are closed due to "traffic event"

From CNN’s Celina Tebor

 

Portions of three ports of entry between Canada and the US near Niagara Falls are closed according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (NITTEC).

There are four ports of entry between Canada and the US near Niagara Falls, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to NITTEC, the Peace Bridge and Lewiston-Queenstown Bridge are closed “because of a traffic event.” Another bridge, the Rainbow Bridge, was shut down on both sides following a crash, according to NITTEC.