Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said his government is taking the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing “extremely seriously,” and is receiving regular updates from US authorities, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and border service agencies.

Leblanc plans to speak with the US homeland secretary soon, he said.

“This is obviously a very serious situation,” the minister said, but would not speculate on the “origin” of the incident or fatalities due to its "evolving" nature.

He and the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will receive further updates in the “coming moments," he said.