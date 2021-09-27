R. Kelly sits with his defense attorneys in court on Monday, September 20. (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial against R&B singer R. Kelly. The verdict is expected to be read soon.

Kelly has been on trial in New York for one count of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, and sex trafficking charges. He was also charged with eight additional counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law.

The jury, made up of seven men and five women, began deliberating on Friday of last week.

In all, Kelly could face decades in prison if found guilty.

The verdict comes 13 years after Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was acquitted of child pornography charges at an Illinois state trial.