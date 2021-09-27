US
R. Kelly convicted of racketeering

By Veronica Rocha, Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 3:28 PM ET, Mon September 27, 2021
6 min ago

R. Kelly found guilty of racketeering

R. Kelly has been convicted of racketeering by a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, according to the Eastern District of New York which posted the information on its official Twitter handle.

5 min ago

Jury reaches a verdict in R. Kelly's racketeering and sex trafficking trial

From CNN's Sonia Moghe 

R. Kelly sits with his defense attorneys in court on Monday, September 20.
R. Kelly sits with his defense attorneys in court on Monday, September 20. (Elizabeth Williams/AP)

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial against R&B singer R. Kelly. The verdict is expected to be read soon.

Kelly has been on trial in New York for one count of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, and sex trafficking charges. He was also charged with eight additional counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law.

The jury, made up of seven men and five women, began deliberating on Friday of last week.

In all, Kelly could face decades in prison if found guilty.

The verdict comes 13 years after Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was acquitted of child pornography charges at an Illinois state trial.

29 min ago

A timeline of the case against R. Kelly

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Accusations of abuse, manipulation and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women have been around — and vehemently denied — by R&B singer R. Kelly for decades.

