R. Kelly indicted, sources sayBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
R. Kelly tape appears to show sex acts with 14-year-old girl
CNN has seen the VHS tape that appears to show singer R. Kelly having sex with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old. Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing a man he calls a whistleblower against Kelly, says he handed the tape to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in Chicago last weekend.
"It was very disturbing," said CNN correspondent Sara Sidner.
"What we saw was a girl on the tape and a man who appeared to be R. Kelly completely nude, constantly changing the camera, making sure that you could see the entire scene, the entire sex acts that were happening. There were multiple sex acts on that tape. There was urination going on that was videotaped, and we heard the girl say, over and over again, at least six times, she referred to her 14-year-old genitalia. And he in turn a couple of times also mentioned her 14-year-old genitalia."
The grand jury viewed the tape, and had been listening to several witnesses over the past few days. They just indicted Kelly, though the charges have not yet been released.
R. Kelly indictment follows decades of sexual assault allegations
From CNN's Sara Sidner
Last week, a grand jury convened in Cook County, Illinois, in connection with new allegations against singer R. Kelly.
Attorney Michael Avenatti announced last week that he had handed over to the State's Attorney's office a videotape that he says shows Kelly engaging in sex acts with an underage girl.
What is on the video mirrors some of the alleged acts for which Kelly was arrested for child pornography in 2002, when he was 35, and then acquitted six years later.
Kelly has been associated with claims of sexual misconduct with minors and other crimes for more than two decades. He has been sued by multiple women accusing him of having sex with them when they were underage. He has denied the accusations and all cases, with the exception of the trial where he was acquitted, have been settled out of court.
Musician R. Kelly has been indicted
From CNN's Sara Sidner
An indictment has been handed down against musician R. Kelly by the Cook County State's Attorney's office, two sources with knowledge of the development tell CNN.