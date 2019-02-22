An arrest warrant has been issued for R. Kelly, police say

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Tamara Simmons, the producer of Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries, said she had been "waiting for so long" when she found out today that R. Kelly had been indicted.

"She responded with no words at first. She took a deep breath and said, 'I have been waiting for so long. I have lived with this and listening to these survivors' stories, and I have been waiting for so long,'" CNN correspondent Sara Sidner said.

Lifetime, the channel that aired the docuseries, also put out a statement after the news of Kelly's indictment broke.

"We are proud that Lifetime was able to provide a platform for survivors to be heard," a Lifetime spokesperson said.

Sidner also spoke with one of the survivors who had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Kelly when she was a minor.

"All I want is for justice to be done, and this to never happen to someone else," the survivor said, according to Sidner.