R. Kelly indictment follows decades of sexual assault allegations

Last week, a grand jury convened in Cook County, Illinois, in connection with new allegations against singer R. Kelly.

Attorney Michael Avenatti announced last week that he had handed over to the State's Attorney's office a videotape that he says shows Kelly engaging in sex acts with an underage girl.

CNN has seen the VHS tape that appears to show Kelly having sex with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old. Avenatti, who is representing a man he calls a whistleblower against Kelly, says he handed the tape to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in Chicago last weekend.

What is on the video mirrors some of the alleged acts for which Kelly was arrested for child pornography in 2002, when he was 35, and then acquitted six years later.

Kelly has been associated with claims of sexual misconduct with minors and other crimes for more than two decades. He has been sued by multiple women accusing him of having sex with them when they were underage. He has denied the accusations and all cases, with the exception of the trial where he was acquitted, have been settled out of court.