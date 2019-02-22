R. Kelly charged with sexual abuseBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Here's a breakdown of the charges against R. Kelly
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx outlined the 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against R. Kelly. She said the charges involve four victims.
Here's how Foxx broke it down:
- The first victim, initials H.W., was involved in incidents which occurred between May 26, 1998, and May 25, 1999. A grand jury returned an indictment on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse based on the victim being under the age of 17, and Kelly being more than five years older than the victim.
- The second victim, initials R.L., was involved in an incident which occurred between Sept. 26, 1998, and Sept. 25, 2001. A grand jury returned an indictment on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse based on the victim being under the age of 17, and Kelly being more than five years older than that victim.
- The third victim, initials L.C., was involved in an incident which occurred Feb. 18, 2003. A grand jury returned an indictment on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse based on the transmission of semen by Kelly upon any part of the body of the victim for the purposes of sexual gratification during the course of an underlying felony of attempted criminal sexual assault.
- The fourth victim, initials J.P., was involved in incidents which occurred between May 1, 2009, and Jan. 31, 2010. The grand jury returned an indictment on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse based on the victim being under the age of 17 and Kelly being more than five years older than the victim.
R. Kelly's bond hearing is tomorrow
From CNN's Sara Sidner
A spokesperson from the Cook County State's Attorney's office says a bond hearing will be held for R. Kelly in Chicago tomorrow between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. CT.
An arrest warrant has been issued for R. Kelly, police say
From CNN's Ryan Young
Chicago Police tell CNN that a warrant has been issued for R. Kelly's arrest.
In just moments, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will announces charges against Kelly at a news conference.
Charges against R. Kelly span from 1998 to 2010, Chicago Sun-Times reports
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a Cook County judge has approved a no-bail arrest warrant for singer R. Kelly.
The charges span from 1998 to 2010, the Sun-Times reports. The minors were between 13 and 16, prosecutors allege.
'Surviving R. Kelly' producer: "I have been waiting for so long"
Tamara Simmons, the producer of Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries, said she had been "waiting for so long" when she found out today that R. Kelly had been indicted.
"She responded with no words at first. She took a deep breath and said, 'I have been waiting for so long. I have lived with this and listening to these survivors' stories, and I have been waiting for so long,'" CNN correspondent Sara Sidner said.
Lifetime, the channel that aired the docuseries, also put out a statement after the news of Kelly's indictment broke.
"We are proud that Lifetime was able to provide a platform for survivors to be heard," a Lifetime spokesperson said.
Sidner also spoke with one of the survivors who had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Kelly when she was a minor.
"All I want is for justice to be done, and this to never happen to someone else," the survivor said, according to Sidner.
The R. Kelly scandal: A timeline
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Accusations of abuse, manipulation and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women have been around -- and vehemently denied -- by R. Kelly for decades.
Here is a timeline of the allegations and trials:
- August 1994: The 27-year-old singer reportedly marries his 15-year-old protege, Aaliyah Haughton. Kelly is the lead songwriter and producer on her debut album, "Age Ain't Nothing But a Number." The marriage is annulled the following year after Aaliyah's family becomes aware of it, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
- December 1996: Tiffany Hawkins sues Kelly, claiming personal injuries and emotional damage arising from an alleged sexual relationship with Kelly, which she says began when she was 15 and ended when she was 18. That case is settled out of court.
- December 2000: Jim Derogatis and Abdon M. Pallasch publish their first report in the Chicago Sun-Times on allegations of Kelly having sexual relationships with girls as young as 15.
- August 2001: Tracy Sampson, an aspiring rapper and former intern at Epic Records, files a lawsuit against Kelly claiming that he initiated a sexual relationship with her when she was 17. The case is settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.
- February 2002: The Chicago Sun-Times reports Kelly is being investigated by police after another sex tape is sent anonymously. He denies the charges.
- April 2002: The singer is sued by Patrice Jones, who alleges she was 16 when she began a sexual relationship with Kelly. The case is settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.
- May 2002: Dancer Montina "Tina" Woods, 33, sues Kelly after she alleges he secretly taped their sexual encounter and the tape was being sold. The case is settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.
- June 2002: Kelly is indicted on child pornography charges for allegedly videotaping himself having sex with an unidentified underage girl. The case went to trial in 2008 and Kelly was acquitted.
- July 2017: An explosive Buzzfeed article claims the singer is holding a group of adult women against their will as part of what some of their parents said was a "cult." Kelly's attorney dismisses the "debunked" allegations. One of the women later denies publicly that she was being "brainwashed" by Kelly and says, "I'm totally fine."
- August 2017: A 24-year-old woman alleges she had a sexual relationship with Kelly when she was 16. Kelly denies the accusation and no criminal charges are filed.
- May 2018: A 20-year-old woman files suit against the singer, claiming he unlawfully gave her alcohol, assaulted her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.
- January 2019: "Surviving R. Kelly" premieres to big ratings and renews calls for Kelly to be investigated.
Family profiled in "Surviving R. Kelly" say they hope charges lead to justice
From CNN's Pamela Kirkland
The family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women featured in Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly," said they are hopeful that the charges against R. Kelly will "will lead to justice."
Savage family attorney Gerald Griggs just released this statement:
Later, Griggs released a longer statement on behalf of the family:
“More than two years ago when the Savage family first approached me about this case, I quickly recognized that multiple crimes were committed. I’ve repeatedly asked law enforcement to investigate this case and provided evidence directly linked to Robert Kelly. Today, a Grand Jury found the evidence we provided was sufficient for trial. We knew eventually that this day would come. We are hopeful now that with an indictment and the arrest of Mr. Kelly that Joycelyn Savage will soon be reunited with her family.”
Charges against R. Kelly will be announced at 3 p.m. ET
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will announces charges against R. Kelly at 3 p.m. ET, according to a release from her office.
We'll be covering the announcement live here.