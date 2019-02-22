US
R. Kelly charged with sexual abuse

By Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Updated 23 min ago4:40 p.m. ET, February 22, 2019
23 min ago

DHS is involved in an investigation of R. Kelly, too

From CNN's Geneva Sands

Homeland Security Investigations is involved in an investigation of R. Kelly, an ICE official confirms to CNN. 

The official did not provide any additional details. 

The news of DHS's involvement was first reported by the New Yorker.

25 min ago

She produced "Surviving R. Kelly" and says it's time for him to "finally pay for the harm he's caused"

From CNN's Anisa Husain

Dream Hampton

Dream Hampton, the executive producer of Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" just released a statement about the charges against the singer.

“R Kelly’s predation has been an open secret for almost two decades. It’s time for him to finally pay for the harm he’s caused, the black girls lives he’s ruined," Dream Hampton said.

1 hr 9 min ago

Kelly could face up to 70 years in prison if convicted

R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced earlier today.

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a class two felony with a sentencing range of three to seven years in prison per count. 

That means Kelly, if convicted, could face a maximum of up to 70 years. 

1 hr 20 min ago

She says R. Kelly's accusers were ignored because they're black

Though R. Kelly has faced allegations of sexual misconduct and assault for the past 20 years, he has yet to face serious consequences. Most previous cases were settled out of court, and he was acquitted in 2008 of the only case that went to trial.

"You know, I stand firmly in the belief that we're only now hearing this because these were black girls, that he was not tried or successfully prosecuted in the past because these were young, black girls," said Jamilah Lemieux, a former senior editor at Ebony magazine who was interviewed in the "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries. 

"These were not black girls typically of means. These weren't celebrities with the exception of Aaliyah. These were regular, working-class girls from places like the south side of Chicago."

We don't know much about the victims listed in the indictment. Three were under the age of 17 at the time of the alleged assaults, with the fourth victim's age unspecified.

However, R. Kelly has been accused of preying on young, black girls in the past.

1 hr 34 min ago

Here's a breakdown of the charges against R. Kelly

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx outlined the 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against R. Kelly. She said the charges involve four victims.

Here's how Foxx broke it down:

  • The first victim, initials H.W., was involved in incidents which occurred between May 26, 1998, and May 25, 1999. A grand jury returned an indictment on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse based on the victim being under the age of 17, and Kelly being more than five years older than the victim. 
  • The second victim, initials R.L., was involved in an incident which occurred between Sept. 26, 1998, and Sept. 25, 2001. A grand jury returned an indictment on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse based on the victim being under the age of 17, and Kelly being more than five years older than that victim. 
  • The third victim, initials L.C., was involved in an incident which occurred Feb. 18, 2003. A grand jury returned an indictment on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse based on the transmission of semen by Kelly upon any part of the body of the victim for the purposes of sexual gratification during the course of an underlying felony of attempted criminal sexual assault. 
  • The fourth victim, initials J.P., was involved in incidents which occurred between May 1, 2009, and Jan. 31, 2010. The grand jury returned an indictment on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse based on the victim being under the age of 17 and Kelly being more than five years older than the victim.
51 min ago

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced.

Watch below:

1 hr 50 min ago

R. Kelly's bond hearing is tomorrow 

From CNN's Sara Sidner

A spokesperson from the Cook County State's Attorney's office says a bond hearing will be held for R. Kelly in Chicago tomorrow between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. CT.

2 hr 4 min ago

An arrest warrant has been issued for R. Kelly, police say

From CNN's Ryan Young

Chicago Police tell CNN that a warrant has been issued for R. Kelly's arrest.

In just moments, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will announces charges against Kelly at a news conference.

2 hr 11 min ago

Charges against R. Kelly span from 1998 to 2010, Chicago Sun-Times reports

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a Cook County judge has approved a no-bail arrest warrant for singer R. Kelly. 

The charges span from 1998 to 2010, the Sun-Times reports. The minors were between 13 and 16, prosecutors allege.