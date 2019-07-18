Puerto Rico is in a state of unrest after a series of protests this week. Protesters are calling for Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.

Here's what you need to know:

Protests were sparked by 900 pages of leaked chats.

Nearly 900 pages of leaked chats from a governor's private Telegram Messenger group, obtained by Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism, were published over the weekend.

The messages, dubbed "RickyLeaks," contain profanity-laden, homophobic and misogynistic messages aimed at opposition politicians, journalists and celebrities.

The messages between the governor and 11 top aides and Cabinet members were sent in December 2018 and January 2019.

Many protestors say this is also about corruption and abuse, not just the leaked messages.

"We are tired of the abuse, of so many years of corruption," a protester, Leishka Flores, told CNN. "We are here to make a revolution."

Police fired tear gas at protestors during one of the biggest demonstrations Wednesday night.

Protestors marched to the the governor's official residence, known locally as La Fortaleza. When they reached the governor's mansion, they met a barricade of police in riot gear blocking the street, but continued chanting against Rosselló for hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, Puerto Rico's Justice Department issued summonses for everyone involved in the private chat group with Rosselló.

Puerto Ricans are calling for Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign, but he has refused.

"I will continue my work and my responsibility to the people of Puerto Rico," the governor told reporters Tuesday.

Similar demonstrations took place in US mainland cities like Miami and Orlando, Florida –– all calling for Rosselló to step down.

The mayor of San Juan is urging people to join demonstrations.

Ahead of Wednesday's protests in San Juan, Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said she won't allow police officers to block or injure demonstrators.

"I'm not going to cooperate with his (Roselló's) abuses. I won't be part of his efforts to criminalize the legitimate right of the people of Puerto Rico to ask for his resignation," she said.