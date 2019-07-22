Embattled Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced yesterday that he will not run for reelection next year and is resigning as the president of the New Progressive Party.

But that was not enough for protesters. Rosselló's refusal to step down was like benzene for a crowd already ablaze.

Organizers say they're expecting hundreds of thousands of people at today's protest.

Some background: Demonstrators have rallied since the revelation of a series of profanity-laced, homophobic and misogynistic messages between Rosselló and other members of his inner circle.

The leaked messages show Rosselló and others in the chat took jabs at political figures as well as joked about the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.