Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, best known for the hit song "Despacito," joined hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrating in San Juan on Monday.

"We're fighting for our rights, but in a Democratic way and in a peaceful way," he told CNN.

He also described Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's announcement not to run for reelection next year as "good news."

The Reggaeton star continued: "We're demanding respect above everything and we deserve that."