Hundreds of thousands protest in Puerto Rico
Traffic is stopped on a major highway in San Juan
Parts of a major thoroughfare in San Juan has come to a standstill as protesters spill onto Puerto Rico Highway 18. The roadway is known as el Expreso Las Américas.
Video from the expressway shows protesters lining the streets and overpasses as far as the eye can see and trucks honk their horns.
It's not just in San Juan. Protests are happening all over the island.
The largest of today's protest may be in San Juan, but Puerto Ricans across the island are making their voices heard.
In Mayagüez, protesters are already out and about.
CNN's Leyla Santiago spoke to protesters:
The oldest church in San Juan is shutting its doors today for "safety reasons"
The oldest cathedral in Puerto Rico, San Juan is closed today as massive protests take place down the street.
Father Benjamin Perez told CNN that he closed Bautista Cathedral early Sunday and plans to keep it closed Monday for safety reasons. All week, people came to the church to pray for peace as protestors can be heard in the background demanding the governor’s resignation.
But Perez has good reason to worry.
Last week, the church's doors were spray-painted with the words "resign dictator" and the building was damaged.
Now, with thousands expected to protest through the capital on Monday, Perez is afraid people may burn the building's doors.
"The people are sad. There is a lot of pain. There is anger," Perez said. "But I tell them we have to ask for that peace that we need in these moments."
Puerto Ricans want Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign, after Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published a series of profanity-laced, homophobic and misogynistic messages between Rosselló and other members of his inner circle.
And residents say this is just one of the list of reasons -- including ongoing government corruption and economic instability -- why they're rallying on the streets.
"Let's ask our Holy Mother that we use a prudent vocabulary that's not offensive, but that will help us strengthen and consolidate peace and reconciliation in our country. Peace needs to be built and that's a great challenge we face now," Perez said.
Protests are starting soon in Puerto Rico. This is what the scene looks like in San Juan now.
Massive protests are set to begin in San Juan at 9 a.m. today. This is what the scene looks like in San Juan right now.
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló still won't resign
Embattled Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced yesterday that he will not run for reelection next year and is resigning as the president of the New Progressive Party.
But that was not enough for protesters. Rosselló's refusal to step down was like benzene for a crowd already ablaze.
Organizers say they're expecting hundreds of thousands of people at today's protest.
Some background: Demonstrators have rallied since the revelation of a series of profanity-laced, homophobic and misogynistic messages between Rosselló and other members of his inner circle.
The leaked messages show Rosselló and others in the chat took jabs at political figures as well as joked about the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.