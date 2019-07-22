The oldest cathedral in Puerto Rico, San Juan is closed today as massive protests take place down the street.

Father Benjamin Perez told CNN that he closed Bautista Cathedral early Sunday and plans to keep it closed Monday for safety reasons. All week, people came to the church to pray for peace as protestors can be heard in the background demanding the governor’s resignation.

But Perez has good reason to worry.

Last week, the church's doors were spray-painted with the words "resign dictator" and the building was damaged.

Now, with thousands expected to protest through the capital on Monday, Perez is afraid people may burn the building's doors.

"The people are sad. There is a lot of pain. There is anger," Perez said. "But I tell them we have to ask for that peace that we need in these moments."

Puerto Ricans want Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign, after Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published a series of profanity-laced, homophobic and misogynistic messages between Rosselló and other members of his inner circle.

And residents say this is just one of the list of reasons -- including ongoing government corruption and economic instability -- why they're rallying on the streets.

"Let's ask our Holy Mother that we use a prudent vocabulary that's not offensive, but that will help us strengthen and consolidate peace and reconciliation in our country. Peace needs to be built and that's a great challenge we face now," Perez said.