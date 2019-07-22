Some of the protesters are heading toward Old San Juan and La Fortaleza, Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s official residence.

Monday's protests are massive and crowds are stretching all the way down the road. They are also getting help from large trucks, which are helping block highways for them to march on.

The protesters are calling for the governor to resign, and have said they won't stop until that happens. So far, Rosselló said he won't run for reelection and has resigned as President of the New Progressive Party.