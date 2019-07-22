Hundreds of thousands protest in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico protesters marching to Old San Juan
Some of the protesters are heading toward Old San Juan and La Fortaleza, Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s official residence.
Monday's protests are massive and crowds are stretching all the way down the road. They are also getting help from large trucks, which are helping block highways for them to march on.
The protesters are calling for the governor to resign, and have said they won't stop until that happens. So far, Rosselló said he won't run for reelection and has resigned as President of the New Progressive Party.
New president of Rosselló’s party announced after governor resigns from role
Thomas Rivera Schatz, President of the Senate of Puerto Rico, announced on his Facebook page that he’s become President of the New Progressive Party.
He said: “I want to thank in a very special way my fellow Vice Presidents, Jennifer González and Johnny Méndez, for their support and confidence to establish order and direction in our community. I will dedicate myself with soul, life and heart.”
"To the Puerto Ricans who were offended, I reiterate that our party rejects this behavior, censures these expressions and is in solidarity with you.”
Gov. Ricardo Rossello's posted a video on his Facebook page announcing his resignation from the president role of the party on Sunday, July 21.
The protests in San Juan are massive
The procession of protesters in San Juan is truly massive. In Ingrid Colberg's video, they stretch as far as the eye can see.
Protesters are packing metro train headed to protests
Some protesters are taking buses to the protests in San Juan. Others are taking Tren Urbano, the metro line in San Juan.
Today, the trains are jam-packed with protesters signing and chanting.
Protesters are dancing in the streets as they march
As they march, protesters in San Juan are taking a dance break.
Chef Jose Andres tweets that Puerto Ricans "deserve our support!"
Acclaimed Spanish-American chef and activist José Andrés tweeted:
To all the People of America! The People of Puerto Rico are great humans beings. Hard working Americans. Loving, family people. After hurricane Maria, they suffer with a smile on their faces. Helping each other, sharing water and food. They deserve our support! #RickyRenuncia
The renowned chef served 3.6 million free meals in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.
San Juan Mayor on Puerto Rico Governor: "It’s impeachment time"
The mayor of San Juan said she thinks Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló should be impeached. Carmen Yulín Cruz told CNN "the crimes committed by the governor are so horrendous."
“It is impeachment time. He's obstinate. His mental health isn’t there. He doesn’t want to resign. It’s impeachment time," Yulín Cruz said.
As more protests are scheduled for Monday, Yulín Cruz described demonstrations as "a mood of fighting" and "a mood of ensuring that people's voices are heard."
"Hundreds of thousands of people using their voice as their most important weapon," she said. "And there’s one and one claim only, it’s “Ricky, renuncia,” which is Ricky, you have to go!”
Yulín Cruz also slammed President Donald Trump. Last week, Trump called her "a despicable and incompetent person who I wouldn't trust under any circumstance" in a tweet.
She said, "if what he's going to do is lie, then shut up." Yulín Cruz cited the amount of money Trump claimed to have given to Puerto Rico as an example.
“We don’t want any more political direction from on high. Every time he opens his mouth it’s to send a hate tweet or to lie about Puerto Rico. In his last tweet he said that he had given Puerto Rico ninety two billion dollars. That’s not true. The numbers of his administration say it’s closer to 14.2 billion dollars. So, you know, if what he’s going to do is lie then shut up," she said.