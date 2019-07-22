Hundreds of thousands protest in Puerto Rico
This is why today's protests are different
CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago is in Puerto Rico asking protesters why they are gathered today.
One protester told her they are not just here to call for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation, but also to “organize and make for the primaries new candidates…people who will serve and understand our needs.”
Santiago asks why today is different from what we’ve seen this week:
“Because it’s not a matter about color, or who you are, or your background, it’s a matter about uniting everyone, all sectors all at once saying for once and for all this needs to change and will change,” she said.
Another protester told Santiago that this doesn’t end with Rosselló’s resignation:
“There’s so much more that we have to do, we just need to end corruption.. it’s a history that’s lasted for so many years,” the woman said.
Maristella Gross told Santiago this is about change, ending corruption and “standing up for ourselves…and our island.”:
“I am specifically here because I am fed up with the thieving government, I am fed up with corruption, I am fed up with lack of integrity. My shirt says manifest integrity, this is what I am trying to generate today. We stand up for integrity.”
Ryan, visiting from Texas, said he was joining in today to stand in solidarity with the people"
“I think this is incredible, Puerto Rican people coming out, demanding that they have a voice in their political process, taking to taking to the streets to ensure that their voice is heard and really creating a movement that can make real change for Puerto Rico.”
Gabriela Hernandez told Santiago said she is here protesting for her education and justice:
“He [Rosselló] is corrupt and robbed all of us,” Hernandez said.
#RickyRenuncia is protest rallying cry. They're writing it on the streets.
#RickyRenuncia has been a rallying cry of protesters in the streets and online. Now it's being written on the streets in San Juan.
It means "Ricky resign" in English.
Ricky, or Ricardo Rossello, is the governor of Puerto Rico and protesters are calling for his ouster.
Trucks are helping protesters block highways in Puerto Rico
Protesters are getting a helping hand from large trucks, which are helping block highways for them to march on.
The trucks are also helping amplify protest chants with their horns.
There will be good weather for protesters in Puerto Rico
Here's the weather that protesters will be dealing with today in Puerto Rico. With a high of 90 degrees, it's a typical summer day in the Caribbean. Although it will feel like 98 degrees.
There is a chance of a storm in the afternoon.
Traffic is stopped on a major highway in San Juan
Parts of a major thoroughfare in San Juan has come to a standstill as protesters spill onto Puerto Rico Highway 18. The roadway is known as el Expreso Las Américas.
Video from the expressway shows protesters lining the streets and overpasses as far as the eye can see and trucks honk their horns.
These are some the messages Rosselló and his aides sent
Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rosselló and 11 top aides and Cabinet members exchanged profanity-laced, homophobic and misogynistic messages in December 2018 and January 2019.
Here are some targets of the offending exchanges:
Former New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito
Rosselló apologized last week after the leak of a chat message in which he referred to Melissa Mark-Viverito, the Puerto Rico-born former speaker of the New York City Council, using the Spanish word for "whore."
The governor wrote that he was upset Mark-Viverito had criticized Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee, for backing statehood for Puerto Rico.
"Our people should come out and defend Tom and beat up that whore," Rosselló wrote.
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz is frequent critic of the governor.
In the chat, Christian Sobrino Vega -- who was Puerto Rico's chief fiscal officer at the time, and Roselló's representative on the federal board responsible for managing Puerto Rico's financial crisis -- expressed frustration with Yulín Cruz.
"I am salivating to shoot her," he wrote.
"You'd be doing me a grand favor," the governor responded, according to the leaked chats.
At one point, the governor writes that Yulín Cruz must be "off her meds" by deciding to run against him.
"Either that, or she's a tremendous HP," he said, using the Spanish acronym for "son/daughter of a bitch."
Yulín Cruz belongs to the opposition Popular Democratic Party and is running for governor.
Sobrino Vega and Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin, who also participated in the chats, have both resigned.
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin
Sobrino Vega made vulgar references to Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin's sexuality.
"Nothing says patriarchal oppression like Ricky Martin," he wrote.
"Ricky Martin is such a male chauvinist that he f---- men because women don't measure up. Pure patriarchy."
Martin and other artists on the island took to social media to condemn Rossello's government and call for his resignation.
It's not just in San Juan. Protests are happening all over the island.
The largest of today's protest may be in San Juan, but Puerto Ricans across the island are making their voices heard.
In Mayagüez, protesters are already out and about.
CNN's Leyla Santiago spoke to protesters: