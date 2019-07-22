People hold up a black and white Puerto Rican flag to signify resistance and grief along a sign reading "Conforming and stopping to insist is like watching someone drown and let him die" during a rally on the Las Americas Highway in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 22, 2019. ERIC ROJAS/AFP/Getty Images

CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago is in Puerto Rico asking protesters why they are gathered today.

One protester told her they are not just here to call for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation, but also to “organize and make for the primaries new candidates…people who will serve and understand our needs.”

Santiago asks why today is different from what we’ve seen this week:

“Because it’s not a matter about color, or who you are, or your background, it’s a matter about uniting everyone, all sectors all at once saying for once and for all this needs to change and will change,” she said.

Another protester told Santiago that this doesn’t end with Rosselló’s resignation:

“There’s so much more that we have to do, we just need to end corruption.. it’s a history that’s lasted for so many years,” the woman said.

Maristella Gross told Santiago this is about change, ending corruption and “standing up for ourselves…and our island.”:

“I am specifically here because I am fed up with the thieving government, I am fed up with corruption, I am fed up with lack of integrity. My shirt says manifest integrity, this is what I am trying to generate today. We stand up for integrity.”

Ryan, visiting from Texas, said he was joining in today to stand in solidarity with the people"

“I think this is incredible, Puerto Rican people coming out, demanding that they have a voice in their political process, taking to taking to the streets to ensure that their voice is heard and really creating a movement that can make real change for Puerto Rico.”

Gabriela Hernandez told Santiago said she is here protesting for her education and justice: