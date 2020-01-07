The Coast Guard is responding to the earthquake and ongoing seismic activity registered Tuesday off the south and southwest coasts of Puerto Rico, according to a news release from the agency.

All the ports in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands remain open until further notice. There is no ongoing maritime search and rescue as a result of the registered seismic activity.

Coast Guard port assessment teams are visiting all federal regulated maritime port facilities in Puerto Rico to assess any potential damage, especially in facilities on the south and southwest coast of the island.

Coast Guard port assessment teams aboard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopters are also conducting assessments to identify any potential signs of pollution in the water or damage to the port infrastructure and navigable waterways.

At this time no incidents of pollution have been reported to the Coast Guard.