This morning’s 6.4 earthquake off the southern coast of Puerto Rico is likely the island's most damaging earthquake in over a century.

In 1918, a strong earthquake shook Puerto Rico and caused a tsunami resulting in 116 deaths and economic loss of $4 million, two times the annual budget for the whole island at the time, according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network.

USGS estimates show potential economic losses greater than $100 million from today’s 6.4 earthquake.

USGS also estimates over 400,000 people felt strong to very strong shaking.

Today’s earthquake is the largest to impact Puerto Rico since 2014 when a 6.4 struck 61 miles northeast of the island. That earthquake briefly disrupted power and caused minor damage and was located farther off shore than today’s quake.