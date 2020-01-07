Deadly earthquake hits Puerto Rico
This earthquake is likely the most damaging to Puerto Rico in over a century
This morning’s 6.4 earthquake off the southern coast of Puerto Rico is likely the island's most damaging earthquake in over a century.
In 1918, a strong earthquake shook Puerto Rico and caused a tsunami resulting in 116 deaths and economic loss of $4 million, two times the annual budget for the whole island at the time, according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network.
USGS estimates show potential economic losses greater than $100 million from today’s 6.4 earthquake.
USGS also estimates over 400,000 people felt strong to very strong shaking.
Today’s earthquake is the largest to impact Puerto Rico since 2014 when a 6.4 struck 61 miles northeast of the island. That earthquake briefly disrupted power and caused minor damage and was located farther off shore than today’s quake.
Historic church and major tourist attraction destroyed in Guayanilla
The Inmaculada Concepción church constructed in 1841 has collapsed, according to Guayanilla Mayor Nelson Torres Yordan.
Yordan also confirmed that La Playa Ventana rock formation, Guaynilla's major tourist attraction, has collapsed as a result of Monday morning's earthquake.
Photos of the collapsed church:
Coast Guard responds to ongoing seismic activity in Puerto Rico
The Coast Guard is responding to the earthquake and ongoing seismic activity registered Tuesday off the south and southwest coasts of Puerto Rico, according to a news release from the agency.
All the ports in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands remain open until further notice. There is no ongoing maritime search and rescue as a result of the registered seismic activity.
Coast Guard port assessment teams are visiting all federal regulated maritime port facilities in Puerto Rico to assess any potential damage, especially in facilities on the south and southwest coast of the island.
Coast Guard port assessment teams aboard Air Station Borinquen MH-65 Dolphin helicopters are also conducting assessments to identify any potential signs of pollution in the water or damage to the port infrastructure and navigable waterways.
At this time no incidents of pollution have been reported to the Coast Guard.
2 earthquakes have hit Puerto Rico in 2 days
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake and several other strong temblors struck Puerto Rico Tuesday morning, killing at least one man and injuring several others one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the island, officials said.
Power outages and damage have been reported near the island's southern coast, including in the city of Ponce, where a 77-year-old man was killed and at least eight others were injured, Ponce emergency management director Angel Vasquez said this morning.
The 6.4 quake struck at 4:24 a.m. local time (3:24 a.m. ET), centered just off Puerto Rico's southern coast, about 6 miles south of Indios town, the US Geological Survey said.