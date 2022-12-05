Southern Pines, North Carolina, Mayor Carol Haney said 100% of the city is without power after power substations in Moore County were damaged by gunfire on Saturday night.

Haney told CNN Monday there are several grocery stores and gas stations that are open in town, as well as a city 30 minutes away that people are able to get to for services.

When asked what she would say to the person responsible for shooting the substations, Haney did not mince her words.

“There’s very little to say that you can print,” she said.

“It is a selfish act. It is cruel. There are so many people that are hurting. The revenue stream has been stopped. If you have health issues, it is critical. It is just a horrible, horrible, terrorist, in my opinion, act. Cowardly to do that,” Haney continued.

Haney said that she had to get her 98-year-old mother out of the city and to Charlotte so she could be in a warm home.

Calling her city exceptional, Haney said it was amazing to watch people in the community are taking care of each other.

The FBI and local authorities are investigating.