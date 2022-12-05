US
By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 2:46 p.m. ET, December 5, 2022
2 min ago

Entire city of Southern Pines is still without power, mayor says

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch 

Southern Pines, North Carolina, Mayor Carol Haney said 100% of the city is without power after power substations in Moore County were damaged by gunfire on Saturday night

Haney told CNN Monday there are several grocery stores and gas stations that are open in town, as well as a city 30 minutes away that people are able to get to for services. 

When asked what she would say to the person responsible for shooting the substations, Haney did not mince her words. 

“There’s very little to say that you can print,” she said.

“It is a selfish act. It is cruel. There are so many people that are hurting. The revenue stream has been stopped. If you have health issues, it is critical. It is just a horrible, horrible, terrorist, in my opinion, act. Cowardly to do that,” Haney continued. 

Haney said that she had to get her 98-year-old mother out of the city and to Charlotte so she could be in a warm home.

Calling her city exceptional, Haney said it was amazing to watch people in the community are taking care of each other. 

The FBI and local authorities are investigating. 

10 min ago

Moore County to experience temperatures in the 40s tonight as power outages continue

from CNN's Taylor Ward

Those facing power outages in Moore County, North Carolina will experience temperatures in the mid-40s tonight. Tuesday afternoon the temperature will reach into the lower 60s. 

The average high and low temperature for early December is in the upper 50s and mid-30s, respectively.

Beyond Tuesday temperatures will be well above normal for the remainder of the week. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s and highs in the afternoon will top 70.

As of Monday afternoon, there are more than 34,000 customers still without power in North Carolina, according to Poweroutage.us data.

 

14 min ago

North Carolina governor will give an update on power outages and attacks on substations

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to address the media about the attacks on substations in Moore County that left thousands without power over the weekend.

The outages are believed to have been caused by “intentional” and “targeted” attacks, officials say. No suspects or motive have been announced. The FBI has joined the investigation.

On Sunday, Cooper announced that state law enforcement were involved in the investigation into the Moore County power outages.