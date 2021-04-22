US
Biden's climate change summit

Coronavirus pandemic

Daunte Wright's funeral and the latest on the push for police reform

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 11:18 a.m. ET, April 22, 2021
33 min ago

There will be a moment of silence for Daunte Wright across Minnesota when his funeral begins

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a proclamation calling for a two-minute silence to honor Daunte Wright at 1 p.m. ET.  

The silence will mark the start Wright’s funeral. Wright was shot and killed by a police officer on April 11 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. 

“We know that this tragedy is connected to the deep, systemic racism in our society that Black people in Minnesota and across the country face every single day,” the proclamation issued by Walz reads. “While nothing can bring Daunte Wright back to his loved ones, we must continue to work to enact real, meaningful change at the local, state, and national levels to fight systemic racism so that every person in Minnesota – Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White – can be safe and thrive.” 

“We must be steadfast in our accountability to change from the top to the bottom, and not rest until we create a different future for Daunte Wright’s son, and every other child like him,” it added. 

“Daunte Wright was beloved by his family, neighbors, and community, and had his entire young life ahead of him. We mourn the loss of Daunte Wright, and as a state we offer our deepest condolences to the Wright family.”  

55 min ago

Daunte Wright will be remembered at a funeral this afternoon

There will be a funeral for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man killed by a white Minnesota police officer, this afternoon in Minneapolis.

The Rev. Al Sharpton — who eulogized George Floyd last year — is expected to give the eulogy.

Wright's funeral is scheduled to start noon local (1 p.m. ET) at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis.

Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, was arrested and charged last week with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death.