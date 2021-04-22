There will be a moment of silence for Daunte Wright across Minnesota when his funeral begins

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a proclamation calling for a two-minute silence to honor Daunte Wright at 1 p.m. ET.

The silence will mark the start Wright’s funeral. Wright was shot and killed by a police officer on April 11 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

“We know that this tragedy is connected to the deep, systemic racism in our society that Black people in Minnesota and across the country face every single day,” the proclamation issued by Walz reads. “While nothing can bring Daunte Wright back to his loved ones, we must continue to work to enact real, meaningful change at the local, state, and national levels to fight systemic racism so that every person in Minnesota – Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White – can be safe and thrive.”

“We must be steadfast in our accountability to change from the top to the bottom, and not rest until we create a different future for Daunte Wright’s son, and every other child like him,” it added.

“Daunte Wright was beloved by his family, neighbors, and community, and had his entire young life ahead of him. We mourn the loss of Daunte Wright, and as a state we offer our deepest condolences to the Wright family.”