Polar vortex brings coldest air in a generationBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Amanda Wills and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Hang on, folks: The brutal cold is almost over for most of us
The National Weather service says the life-threatening cold that has gripped the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, in addition to the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast is near an end.
By Friday, temperatures in the Upper Midwest will finally rebound to well above zero --with high temperatures making it to the teens and low 20s.
By Saturday, high temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.
Yesterday marked the second coldest noon in Chicago history
Chicago had a brutally cold Wednesday.
It was 18 degrees below zero at noon — the second coldest noon ever recorded in the city. The record is still 1982, when it was 21 degrees below zero.
The day's lowest temperature was 23 degrees below zero. That marked the coldest temperature since the all-time record of 27 degrees below zero in 1985.
Here's a look at some of the other records from Chicago, per the National Weather Service:
More than 6,000 flights have been canceled since the freeze started
From CNN's Dave Hennen
The cold and snow have taken a toll on the airlines.
Nearly 6,400 flights have been canceled in and out of the US, since the snow and cold began on Tuesday, according to flightaware.com.
Chicago airports have been particularly hard hit, with more than 4,100 cancellations reported in and out of O’Hare and Midway airports over the last three days.
This is what it looks like after you've fought a fire in a wind chill of minus 50
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
It's insanely cold in Wisconsin -- and it's about to get even colder -- but that's not stopping firefighters from doing their duty.
Cameron Fire Department Chief Mitch Hansen was pictured with a frozen beard and after battling a house fire in minus 50 wind chills Wednesday. "The fire gutted the home but everybody got out safe. We saved what items we could for them," Tony Paulson, one of the firefighters, told CNN.
Assistant Chief Bimbo Gifford, who took the picture of Hansen, said he's been a volunteer with the department for decades and this is the first time he had to battle a fire with such freezing temperatures.
"It's tough. We're a small team of volunteers but we're careful and trained," he told CNN. "When it's that cold you just can't move."
It's 17 degrees at the Tomb of the Unknown, where the Old Guard remains on duty
From CNN's Barbara Starr
The Old Guard is on duty in the frigid temperatures outside the Tomb of the Unknown at Arlington National Cemetery.
The guard is changed every hour when the cemetery is open, Major Stephen Von Jett said. At night, the shifts vary.
"Our Soldiers have great cold weather equipment that allows them to brave these conditions, but it's their commitment to the mission, and to representing the US Army's commitment to the American people that keeps their backs straight against the wind," Von Jett said.
UPS, FedEx and USPS cancel or dial back service in some of the coldest areas
From CNN's Paul P. Murphy
The nation's leading mail and package delivery carriers have cancelled or suspended service in a handful of states that are most impacted by this freezing weather.
Because let's face it -- would you want to be out, walking about, handling packages when you can't feel your fingers or toes?
UPS says some zip codes in the following states are affected:
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- North Dakota
- New York
FedEx says they are offering partial service, "dependent on local conditions," in the following states:
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- South Dakota
- Wisconsin
And the USPS says the following 3-digit zip code locations are affected:
- Michigan: 486-491, 493-499
- Indiana: 460-469, 472-475, 478, 479
- Chicago: 606-608
- Lakeland: 530-532, 534, 535, 537-539, 541-545, 549, 600, 602, 610, 611
- Detroit: 480-485, 492
- Illinois: 601, 603-605, 609, 613, 614, 616, 617, 618, 627
- Northern Ohio (Toledo area): 436
- Western Pennsylvania (Erie, Bradford areas): 164, 165, 167
Michigan government offices closed for cold weather. Again.
The cold weather is keeping Michigan state offices closed for another day. Parts of Michigan will experience wind chills as low as -45 degrees F.
GM is suspending some operations to help with natural gas shortage
General Motors is suspending more operations at more than a dozen manufacturing sites to help with the gas shortages at Michigan's Consumers Energy.
The shortage was caused by a fire at a compressor station in Jackson, Michigan. Consumers Energy provides natural gas and electricity to 6.6 million Michigan residents.
Operations have been suspended in 13 locations. A spokesperson for GM did not indicate if employees would be paid during the suspension.
GM operations are suspended at the following Michigan locations:
- Bay City Powertrain
- Orion Assembly
- Pontiac Stamping
- Flint Assembly
- Flint Stamping
- Flint Engine
- Flint Tool & Die
- Lansing Delta Township Assembly,
- Lansing Grand River Assembly
- Lansing Regional Stamping
- Lansing Grand River Stamping
- Saginaw Metal Casting Operations
- Warren Transmission
At least 11 dead from extreme weather
The record cold sweeping across the US is having deadly consequences. There have been at least 11 deaths reported.
What we know:
- Ecorse, Michigan Police Department say they have one weather-related death. CNN affiliate WDIV reports that Gary Sammons, a former city councilman, was found frozen to death across the street from his home.
- Wednesday morning, Detroit Police say they found a 70-year-old man frozen near his home.
- A 9-year-old boy from Nebraska was killed Sunday in a crash in Iowa when his family's vehicle slid off Interstate 80 and into a ditch in Cass County. At the time of the accident, there was freezing rain and icy conditions on the roadways.
- A 31-year-old man was killed Monday on Interstate 80 in Iowa when the car he was riding in crashed into a telephone pole in Polk County.
- A 50-year-old woman was killed Monday when a semi-trailer rear-ended a car she was in on Interstate 80 in Iowa. According to Iowa State Patrol, the roads were icy at the time.
- A University of Iowa student died Wednesday after he was found unresponsive on campus. His death is believed to be weather-related, according to the school.
- In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the County's Medical Examiner's office told CNN that a 55-year-old man was found frozen in his garage Tuesday morning.
- An off-duty Ligonier, Indiana, police officer and his wife were killed after their car lost control on a snowy road, hitting an oncoming car. Ethan Kiser, 22, and his wife Shawna, 21, died on Monday.
- A man was killed on Monday morning in Libertyville, Illinois, after being struck by a plow truck and a pedestrian.
- On Sunday morning, Rochester, Minnesota resident Ali Alfred Gombo, 22, was found dead outside his relative's home where he lived.