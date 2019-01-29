Polar vortex brings coldest air in a generationBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Dangerous travel conditions developing for New York City and Philadelphia
The National Weather Service issued snow squall warnings that include Philadelphia, and New York City.
A narrow band of snow associated with Arctic front will be pushing through the area over the next couple of hours.
What to expect: A quick burst of snow combined with winds gusting more than 30 mph and falling temperatures will briefly bring near white-out conditions and very dangerous travel on the roads. Airports will also likely be impacted as the band pushes through.
A snow squall could be headed to Philadelphia. Here's what that means.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, just issued a snow squall warning for the Philadelphia metro area until 3 p.m. ET.
Mount Holly is a suburb of Philadelphia.
What's a snow squall anyway? The National Weather Service defines a squall as an intense — but limited duration — period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty surface winds and possibly lightning.
Conditions will be dangerous: Whiteout conditions are possible with near-zero visibility, and wind gusts could be greater than 30 mph.
Wet roadways will quickly freeze after the passage of the snow squall. Black ice will cause untreated roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick and dangerous.
Snow piles high in parts of Illinois
From CNN's Lauren Johnson
The snow is already piling high in some parts of Illinois.
And clearing snow is not as simple as some might think.
Michael Minella, a Naperville, Illinois, resident, demonstrated just that in this time-lapse video taken Tuesday.
Watch as he clears off the snow from his driveway:
These Iowa cities set record lows today
New record lows were set today in Iowa, where temperatures dipped below zero across the state, according to the National Weather Service.
These were decades-old records: In Des Moines, temperatures dropped to -20 degrees — that's three degrees lower that the previous record of -17 degrees set in 1965.
If you think that's bad, it was even worse elsewhere across the state. In Estherville, temperatures fell to -29 degrees, breaking a more than 100-year-old record of -27 degrees set in 1899.
Here are some of the new records set today:
This is what the Chicago River looks like today
Chicago — where it's currently -17 degrees — is "the epicenter of the extreme cold," CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.
The city could reach a record low temperature of 27 below zero by Thursday morning. Officials there are setting railroad tracks on fire because the extreme cold can cause defects.
All the extreme lows mean the city's Chicago River is frozen over. You can catch a glimpse of it in the clip below.
Watch CNN's Ryan Young describe how cold it is in Chicago:
Temperature check: Here's where it's coldest right now
It's afternoon in the Midwest, and while the peak of this freeze happened this morning, it's still ridiculously cold.
Here's a look at current temperatures in key cities:
- Fargo, North Dakota: -24 (Feels like -24)
- Des Moines, Iowa: -12 (Feels like -33)
- Green Bay, Wisconsin: -14 (Feels like -40)
- Chicago, Illinois: -17 (Feels like -44)
- Minneapolis, Minnesota: -18 (Feels like -39)
- Indianapolis, Indiana: -3 (Feels like -22)
- Toledo, Ohio: -7 (Feels like -32)
Meanwhile, it's 68 in Miami.
These are the "feels like" temperatures for the rest of the US:
FOX is suspending TV shows filmed in Chicago until it warms up
From CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez
A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox Television tells CNN that production on "Empire" and "Proven Innocent" was suspended Wednesday over cold weather in Chicago.
The two shows are currently filming there.
A burst of snow and then a flash freeze is about to move through the DC area
CNN Meteorologists Dave Hennen and Judson Jones
An Arctic front is about to deliver a burst of snow, extreme winds and rapidly falling temperatures to Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Maryland.
Winds gusts of up to 50 mph will accompany the snow over the next couple of hours.
There won't be much snow: Only about an inch of accumulations are expected. But combination of the snowfall and gusty winds will create greatly reduced visibility and will likely cause travel trouble on the roads and at the DC airports.
And a flash freeze is possible: Temperatures behind the front will quickly drop by 10 degrees in less than 30 minutes. This will cause a flash freeze of any untreated wet roads, sidewalks and parking lots.
Temperatures will continue to fall to around 20 degrees by 6 p.m. ET.
Amtrak cancels all train service to and from Chicago
From CNN's Faith Karimi and Steve Almasy
Amtrak canceled all service to and from Chicago on Wednesday due to the frigid temperatures.
Short-distance trains and long-distance overnight trains were also put on hold.
Amtrak said it typically operates 55 trains daily to and from the Chicago hub.