The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, just issued a snow squall warning for the Philadelphia metro area until 3 p.m. ET.

Mount Holly is a suburb of Philadelphia.

What's a snow squall anyway? The National Weather Service defines a squall as an intense — but limited duration — period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty surface winds and possibly lightning.

Conditions will be dangerous: Whiteout conditions are possible with near-zero visibility, and wind gusts could be greater than 30 mph.

Wet roadways will quickly freeze after the passage of the snow squall. Black ice will cause untreated roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick and dangerous.