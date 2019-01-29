The coldest air in a generation is spilling out across the US thanks to a breakdown in the polar vortex.

But is it a side effect of global warming?

This is a hotly researched topic. In short, yes, it could be. It seems counterintuitive that global warming could cause significant cold snaps like this one, but some research shows that it could.

We know that different types of extreme weather can result from the overall warming of the planet, melting of the Arctic Sea ice, etc.

This includes extreme distortions of the jet stream, which can cause heat waves in summer and cold snaps in winter.

You can read more about the polar vortex here.