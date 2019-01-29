Today's the last day of extreme cold, and it's going to warm up quickly

A man walks along the lakefront as temperatures hovered around -20 degrees on Wednesday A man walks along the lakefront as temperatures hovered around -20 degrees on Wednesday Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

The winter weather isn't done with Chicago; now there is talk of frost quakes.

Here's what that means: A frost quake, or cryoseism, occurs when the water underground freezes and expands causing the soil and rock to crack.

There's often a booming or banging sound, which usually begins when there is a sudden drop in temperature, WGN reported, much like Chicago's recent dip to a record-breaking low of 27 below.

CNN affiliate WGN reported Wednesday that viewers in the Chicago area were awakened by a series of booms.