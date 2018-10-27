Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogueBy Eric Levenson, CNN
Past synagogue president said there was no police presence today
From Ray Sanchez
Michael Eisenberg, the immediate past president of Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, told CNN affiliate WPXI that on the High Holidays, there is a police presence. But not on this Saturday.
“On a day like today,” he said, “the door is open. It’s a religious service you could walk in and out.”
There are three simultaneous Shabbat services in the main part of the building, he said. Nearly 100 people attend the three services, which began shortly before 10 a.m.
He said he was heading to the synagogue when he learned of the shootings. He lives about a block away.
“There were police cars everywhere,” he said. “There were guns drawn, rifles. It was surreal."
As he approached the synagogue, he heard shouts from police officers: “Get out of here!”
“You knew it was not a drill,” he said.
Eisenberg said the synagogue had not received threats in the past.
“I will tell you, I’ve always had a very watchful eye because of what’s going on in the current climate,” he said. “You see these bombs being mailed across the country. And our security was really just that, nobody has ever tried. It was just the fact that nobody ever tried to do anything. Like most religious institutions, we have an open door.”
Trump says shooting would be different if synagogue had an armed guard
Speaking to reporters, President Donald Trump said that the shooting had "little to do" with gun laws and that the shooter could have been stopped if the synagogue had armed protection.
"This has little to do with (gun laws) if you take a look," Trump said when asked about gun rights. "If they'd had protection inside, the result would have been a lot better."
"Maybe it could have been a very much different situation," he added.
He suggested that holy places might want to consider armed protection.
"They had a maniac walk in and they didn't have any protection and that is just so sad to see," he said. "The results could have been much better."
He also said that people like this should receive the death penalty and called for its heightened use.
"I think they should very much bring the death penalty into vogue," he said.
Gunman made anti-Jewish comments during shooting
From Shimon Prokupecz and Keith Allen
The shooter made anti-Jewish comments during the incident, a law enforcement official told CNN.
The shooting took place on the same day as Saturday Shabbat services. Saturday morning services typically begin at 9:45 a.m., according to the immediate past President of the synagogue, Michael Eisenberg.
At the time of the shooting, three different congregations were holding services at the Tree of Life facility, according to Eisenberg.
Tree of Life*Or L'Simcha is a traditional, progressive and egalitarian congregation based in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, according to the synagogue’s website.
Pittsburgh Mayor tells residents near synagogue to stay in their homes, area is not secure
From Sonia Moghe
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued a tweet on his verified Twitter account telling all residents near the Tree of Life Synagogue to stay in their homes.
“Area is NOT secure. All residents required to stay inside their homes until further notice,” Peduto said via Twitter.
Peduto also confirmed earlier information that the shooter is in custody and that three law enforcement officers have been shot.
President tweets on shooting: "God Bless All!"
President Donald Trump tweeted that he was watching the events of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday morning.
At least 12 people shot in synagogue
From Shimon Prokupecz and Keith Allen
At least four people have been killed in the shooting inside Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday morning, Curt Conrad, the chief of staff to Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor, told CNN.
The latest report is that 12 have been shot at the Pittsburgh synagogue, according to a law enforcement official.
The shooter has surrendered to Pittsburgh Police and is currently being transported to Mercy Hospital, Conrad said.
Three officers shot, multiple casualties in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
From Keith Allen
A shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh resulted in multiple casualties, a Pittsburgh Bureau of Police spokesperson said at a press briefing on CNN affiliate KDKA.
Three officers were shot in the incident, but information about their conditions was not made available in the briefing.
The shooter is in custody at this time, the spokesperson said.
The synagogue is still being cleared, and law enforcement is still working to determine whether the building is safe.
The Tree of Life synagogue is a conservative Jewish congregation, according to its website. It's in Squirrel Hill, a historic, Jewish neighborhood.