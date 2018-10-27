Michael Eisenberg, the immediate past president of Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, told CNN affiliate WPXI that on the High Holidays, there is a police presence. But not on this Saturday.

“On a day like today,” he said, “the door is open. It’s a religious service you could walk in and out.”

There are three simultaneous Shabbat services in the main part of the building, he said. Nearly 100 people attend the three services, which began shortly before 10 a.m.

He said he was heading to the synagogue when he learned of the shootings. He lives about a block away.

“There were police cars everywhere,” he said. “There were guns drawn, rifles. It was surreal."

As he approached the synagogue, he heard shouts from police officers: “Get out of here!”

“You knew it was not a drill,” he said.

Eisenberg said the synagogue had not received threats in the past.

“I will tell you, I’ve always had a very watchful eye because of what’s going on in the current climate,” he said. “You see these bombs being mailed across the country. And our security was really just that, nobody has ever tried. It was just the fact that nobody ever tried to do anything. Like most religious institutions, we have an open door.”