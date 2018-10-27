Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogueBy Eric Levenson and Ray Sanchez, CNN
Suspect had four weapons in all
From AnneClaire Stapleton
The suspect Robert Bowers is a Pittsburgh resident, and an assault rifle and three handguns were found on the scene, officials said.
He is in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds, said Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh's public safety director.
Criminal charges are expected shortly, possibly even today, said Scott W. Brady, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Trump says Illinois rally to go on as planned
From Eli Watkins
President Donald Trump said he will hold a political rally in Illinois as planned.
The Saturday afternoon rally in Murphysboro, Illinois, will follow a stop in Indianapolis, Indiana, for an agriculture convention.
Reporters were told ahead of Trump's remarks in Indianapolis that he might cancel the Illinois stop because of the synagogue shooting, but Trump said at the convention that he did not want to "let people that are evil change our lives."
"So I think when I'm finished with this, I should go to Illinois," Trump said. "I will go to Illinois, and we'll keep our schedule the way it's supposed to be, and we should all do that, and I maybe recommend that to others also."
11 dead, 6 injured in synagogue shooting
From AnneClaire Stapleton
The shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue left 11 people dead and six people injured, said Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.
Four of the six injured people were law enforcement officers, he said. No children were killed in the shooting.
The injured does not include the shooter.
Bob Jones, FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge, said it was the “most horrific crime scene” he’s seen.
The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime, Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Suspect's social media had photos of his guns, posts of shooting targets
From Paul P. Murphy
Robert Bowers, the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, posted photos on September 29 of his handgun collection to his Gab.com account, which included multiple clips and sights.
On September 20, Bowers posted photos of shooting targets from what he says is from July 2017. Bowers said he was firing at the targets with a Walther PPQ.
Gab is a social media platform that advocates for free speech and puts nearly no restrictions on content. Shortly before the shooting, Bowers posted on his Gab account that he “can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”
More hate crimes are reported against Jews than any other religious group
From Jay Croft
Jewish people were the victims of more reported hate crimes than any other religious minority in 2016, according to the most recent year of FBI statistics.
In that year, 684 anti-Jewish incidents were reported. That's more than the rest of religiously motivated hate crimes combined, records reveal.
The FBI showed an overall increase in reported hate crimes of more than 4% from 2015 to 2016.
Anti-Islamic (anti-Muslim) crimes accounted for 307, up 19% from the previous year. That was the biggest percentage rise.
You can read about the hate-crime statistics here.
Several recent mass shootings have targeted places of worship
A number of rampage shootings have targeted synagogues, churches and other places of worship in recent years.
- Saturday: A gunman opened fire at the start of Shabbat services at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
- Wednesday: A white man who allegedly killed two people at a Kroger grocery store in Kentucky had tried to enter a predominantly black church nearby minutes before the fatal shooting, police said. He was unable to enter the church.
- November 5, 2017: A gunman opened fire on a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 25 people and an unborn child and wounding 20 others.
- June 17, 2015: Dylann Roof, 21, shot and killed nine people inside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Charleston, South Carolina.
- August 5, 2012: Six people were killed and four wounded when a 40-year-old man opened fire with a semi-automatic handgun at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.
Trump says attack was act of anti-Semitism
From Eric Levenson and Sarah Westwood
The shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue was an act of anti-Semitism, President Donald Trump said to start a speech at the Future Farmers of America event in Indianapolis.
He continued: "Anti-Semitism and the widespread persecution of Jews represents one of the ugliest and darkest features of human history. The vile hate-filled poison of anti-Semitism must be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears. There must be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America or for any form of religious or racial hatred or prejudice."
Trump called for an end to divisions in the country, but argued that moving past divisions doesn’t mean he and others can’t “fight hard” and “say what’s on our mind.”
“Today with one unified voice we condemn the historic evil of anti-Semitism and every other form of evil, and unfortunately, evil comes in many forms,” Trump said.
“We must all rise above the hate, move past our divisions and embrace our common destiny as Americans, and it doesn’t mean we can’t fight hard and be strong and say what’s on our mind, but we also have to remember those elements, we have to remember the elements of love and dignity and respect and so many others,” Trump said.
Ten confirmed fatalities in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
From Keith Allen, Jessica Dean and Greg Clary
Ten people were killed in the shooting inside Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday morning, Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor’s Chief of Staff Curt Conrad told CNN.
Five victims are being treated at two Pittsburgh hospitals, said Paul Wood, a spokesman for University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Four victims are being treated at UMPC Presbyterian and one victim is being treated at UMPC Mercy.
One person was treated at Presbyterian and was released.
Suspect has an active license to carry a firearm
From Josh Campbell
Robert Bowers, the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, has an active license to carry a firearm, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation.
Bowers has made at least six known firearm purchases since 1996, the source said.