Three officers shot, multiple casualties in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

A shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh resulted in multiple casualties, a Pittsburgh Bureau of Police spokesperson said at a press briefing on CNN affiliate KDKA.

Three officers were shot in the incident, but information about their conditions was not made available in the briefing.

The shooter is in custody at this time, the spokesperson said.

The synagogue is still being cleared, and law enforcement is still working to determine whether the building is safe.

The Tree of Life synagogue is a conservative Jewish congregation, according to its website. It's in Squirrel Hill, a historic, Jewish neighborhood.