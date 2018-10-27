U.S.
Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

By Eric Levenson and Ray Sanchez, CNN
Updated 2 min ago8:08 p.m. ET, October 27, 2018
38 min ago

Vigil for shooting victims held near Tree of Life Synagogue

CNN Staff

Crowds gathered at the intersection of Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh for a vigil that was held at Sixth Presbyterian Church, located in the same neighborhood as Tree of Life synagogue.

1 hr 37 min ago

Trump: I'll go to Pittsburgh

By Steve Brusk and Liz Stark

President Trump told reporters that he will be going to Pittsburgh after today’s shooting. But the President did not say when that trip will occur.

Trump described the gunman's thought process as "sick" and once again called for the death penalty.

Trump, while talking to reporters as he landed in Murphysboro, Illinois, also reflected on the pain he feels as President: "You feel differently when you’re President. And you’re in charge and you see something like this. The level of pain is incredible."

1 hr 44 min ago

What we know about Robert Bowers, the suspect in the synagogue shooting

By Saeed Ahmed and Paul P. Murphy

Bowers, 46, often made anti-Semetic postings on social media.

On Gab.com, he claimed Jews were helping transport members of the migrant caravans. 

He also criticized President Trump for surrounding himself with Jewish people and said he didn't vote for Trump.

But law enforcement officers said they knew nothing of Bowers.

1 hr 57 min ago

Obama:  Make guns harder to get

CNN Staff

Former President Barack Obama tweeted: "We grieve for the Americans murdered in Pittsburgh. All of us have to fight the rise of anti-Semitism and hateful rhetoric against those who look, love, or pray differently. And we have to stop making it so easy for those who want to harm the innocent to get their hands on a gun."

2 hr 13 min ago

Squirrel Hill was once home to Mister Rogers

By Christina Maxouris and Saeed Ahmed

The Pittsburgh neighborhood where the synagogue shooting occurred was once a home to Mr. Rogers – Christina Maxouris and Saeed Ahmed

Ask the residents who live there and they'll tell you that Squirrel Hill -- the site of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack -- is generally a happy, safe community.

2 hr 33 min ago

Sessions: We will file hate crime charges and may seek the death penalty

CNN Staff

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a statement Saturday, saying in part: "These alleged crimes are reprehensible and utterly repugnant to the values of this nation. Accordingly, the Department of Justice will file hate crimes and other criminal charges against the defendant, including charges that could lead to the death penalty."

2 hr 38 min ago

Tom Hanks tweets about 'the spirit of Pittsburgh'

CNN Staff

Actor Tom Hanks has been filming a movie in Pittsburgh. He put out a tweet showing a sign that said, "Love Thy Neighbors No Exceptions," and said: "Again, to me this photo is the spirit of Pittsburgh- with a broken heart today for those in Squirrel Hill ... Hanx"

2 hr 42 min ago

GoFundMe page started for Tree of Life Synagogue

CNN Staff

“This fundraiser is meant to help the congregation with the physical damages to the building, as well as the survivors and the victims’ families. Respond to this hateful act with your act of love today. All funds raised will directly go to the Tree of Life Congregation from GoFundMe, and there is no third party intermediary,” the fundraiser posted.

Currently over $30,000 has been raised with the amount steadily climbing.

To contribute, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/tree-of-life-synagogue-shooting