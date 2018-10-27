Vigil for shooting victims held near Tree of Life Synagogue

President Trump told reporters that he will be going to Pittsburgh after today’s shooting. But the President did not say when that trip will occur.

Trump described the gunman's thought process as "sick" and once again called for the death penalty.

Trump, while talking to reporters as he landed in Murphysboro, Illinois, also reflected on the pain he feels as President: "You feel differently when you’re President. And you’re in charge and you see something like this. The level of pain is incredible."