Mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogueBy Eric Levenson and Ray Sanchez, CNN
Vigil for shooting victims held near Tree of Life Synagogue
CNN Staff
Crowds gathered at the intersection of Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh for a vigil that was held at Sixth Presbyterian Church, located in the same neighborhood as Tree of Life synagogue.
Trump: I'll go to Pittsburgh
By Steve Brusk and Liz Stark
President Trump told reporters that he will be going to Pittsburgh after today’s shooting. But the President did not say when that trip will occur.
Trump described the gunman's thought process as "sick" and once again called for the death penalty.
Trump, while talking to reporters as he landed in Murphysboro, Illinois, also reflected on the pain he feels as President: "You feel differently when you’re President. And you’re in charge and you see something like this. The level of pain is incredible."
What we know about Robert Bowers, the suspect in the synagogue shooting
By Saeed Ahmed and Paul P. Murphy
Bowers, 46, often made anti-Semetic postings on social media.
On Gab.com, he claimed Jews were helping transport members of the migrant caravans.
He also criticized President Trump for surrounding himself with Jewish people and said he didn't vote for Trump.
But law enforcement officers said they knew nothing of Bowers.
Obama: Make guns harder to get
CNN Staff
Former President Barack Obama tweeted: "We grieve for the Americans murdered in Pittsburgh. All of us have to fight the rise of anti-Semitism and hateful rhetoric against those who look, love, or pray differently. And we have to stop making it so easy for those who want to harm the innocent to get their hands on a gun."
ADL: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting is likely the deadliest attack on Jews in US history
By Jay Croft
The shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh -- in which the death toll now stands at 11 -- is likely the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the US, the Anti-Defamation League said Saturday.
Squirrel Hill was once home to Mister Rogers
By Christina Maxouris and Saeed Ahmed
Ask the residents who live there and they'll tell you that Squirrel Hill -- the site of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack -- is generally a happy, safe community.
Sessions: We will file hate crime charges and may seek the death penalty
CNN Staff
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a statement Saturday, saying in part: "These alleged crimes are reprehensible and utterly repugnant to the values of this nation. Accordingly, the Department of Justice will file hate crimes and other criminal charges against the defendant, including charges that could lead to the death penalty."
Tom Hanks tweets about 'the spirit of Pittsburgh'
CNN Staff
Actor Tom Hanks has been filming a movie in Pittsburgh. He put out a tweet showing a sign that said, "Love Thy Neighbors No Exceptions," and said: "Again, to me this photo is the spirit of Pittsburgh- with a broken heart today for those in Squirrel Hill ... Hanx"
GoFundMe page started for Tree of Life Synagogue
CNN Staff
“This fundraiser is meant to help the congregation with the physical damages to the building, as well as the survivors and the victims’ families. Respond to this hateful act with your act of love today. All funds raised will directly go to the Tree of Life Congregation from GoFundMe, and there is no third party intermediary,” the fundraiser posted.
Currently over $30,000 has been raised with the amount steadily climbing.
To contribute, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/tree-of-life-synagogue-shooting