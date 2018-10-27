Bowers blamed Jews for helping 'invaders' in the migrant caravans

Robert Bowers’ anti-Semitism fueled other hate speech that he published and shared on Gab.com

Bowers made anti-Semitic comments alongside xenophobic content, claiming that Jews were helping transport members of the migrant caravans in Latin America. He shared a video that another Gab.com user posted, purportedly of HIAS, a Jewish refugee support group, on the US-Mexico border.

In another post, Bowers described HIAS' overall efforts as, "sugar-coated evil."

He believed that those in the migrant caravans were violent because they were attempting to leave countries that had high levels of violence. And Bowers repeatedly called them “invaders.”

“I have noticed a change in people saying 'illegals' that now say 'invaders',” read one post, six days before the shooting. “I like this.”

At 9:49 a.m., in his final post on Gab.com, Bowers said referenced HIAS, saying he believed they brought in “invaders,” that were killing his people.