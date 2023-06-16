A jury has reached a verdict in the federal trial of the man accused of killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest ever attack on Jewish people in the US.

The verdict will be read in court shortly.

Robert Bowers, 50, has pleaded not guilty to 63 charges, including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and hate crimes resulting in death. If convicted on the most serious charges, he could face the death penalty.

The jury has deliberated for just over five hours.