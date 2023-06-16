Jury has reached a verdict in Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting trial
From CNN’s Sabrina Souza
A jury has reached a verdict in the federal trial of the man accused of killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest ever attack on Jewish people in the US.
The verdict will be read in court shortly.
Robert Bowers, 50, has pleaded not guilty to 63 charges, including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and hate crimes resulting in death. If convicted on the most serious charges, he could face the death penalty.
The jury has deliberated for just over five hours.
1 min ago
Jury submitted 1 question while deliberating on the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting trial
From CNN’S Sabrina Souza
The federal jury in the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting trial of Robert Bowers submitted one question during their deliberations.
The jury asked for instructions Friday on the meaning of "intention to kill" regarding counts 40-47, which involve the six people who were injured in the shooting. The counts in question are about "obstruction or attempted obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs." The jury asked if Bowers needed to know the person was there.
Judge Robert Colville read the question in open court without the jury present to discuss with the attorneys before stepping away to consider how he would answer the jury.
The judge sent a note back to the jury saying he could not answer that question and referred the jury back to his instructions.
Under the instructions for intent to kill, the definition doesn't require specific facts, he said, adding, "because the definition does not require knowledge of any specific fact, it remains up to you whether Bowers acted on intent with respect to evidence" presented.
15 min ago
In closing argument, defense tried to differentiate between antisemitic and anti-immigration ideology
From Sabrina Souza and Laura Dolan
In closing arguments, defense attorney Elisa Long did not dispute that the defendant, Robert Bowers, killed 11 worshippers and injured six others at the Tree of Life Synagogue in October 2018, focusing instead on making the case that his goal was to stop the congregation from working with an immigration group.
"Mr. Bowers began making a connection in his mind between Jews and migrants, and became almost singularly focused on this group called HIAS," Long told the jurors, referring to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a nonprofit that provides support to refugees.
The Tree of Life Synagogue housed three congregations. One of them, Dor Hadash, worked with HIAS.
Long called the shooting a “senseless act” caused by Bowers and asked the jury not to feed pain or anger, but to honor their oath and carefully uphold the law.
Long walked the jury through Bowers' posts on the online platform Gab, highlighting his mention of the "mass migration agenda" and references to the HIAS website, which he said promotes "sugar coated evil."
"They do reveal his state of mind," the attorney said.
Stopping religious study was not his intent or motive, Long told jurors. Instead, he was motivated by the nonsensical and irrational thoughts that his actions that day would stop genocide, she argued.