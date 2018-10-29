Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect due in courtBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
Prosecutors have started the process to seek the death penalty
The US attorney based in Pittsburgh has started the process to seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a synagogue Saturday in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of the city.
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions must ultimately give the OK for pursuing the death penalty against the alleged gunman, Robert Bowers, the Justice Department said. The attack was the deadliest against Jews in US history.
When asked if the shooting could be considered an instance of domestic terrorism, Brady said there would need to be evidence the suspect tried to propagate a particular ideology through violence.
The synagogue shooting suspect is due in court today
Shooting suspect Robert Bowers is accused of opening fire at Tree of Life synagogue.
He is expected to appear make his first court appearance in Pittsburgh at 1:30 p.m. ET Monday.
Bowers, 46, of Baldwin, was taken into custody after a shootout with police and was treated at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Bowers was released at 9:45 a.m. on Monday morning, a spokeswoman for Allegheny Health Network said.
Bowers faces 29 federal charges, some of which are punishable by death. Included among them are 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder and multiple counts of two hate crimes: obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer.
"They're committing genocide to my people," Bowers told police during the shooting, according to an FBI affidavit. "I just want to kill Jews."
He has also been charged with 11 state offenses, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Bowers could face the death penalty if he is convicted of a hate crime.