Robert Bowers, the suspected gunman behind the synagogue shooting that killed 11 people, has entered federal court in Pennsylvania in a wheelchair for his initial hearing.

Bowers is wearing a blue shirt and in handcuffs. Court staff removed the handcuffs briefly so he could sign paperwork, and they re-handcuffed him afterward.

Bowers faces 29 federal charges, some of which could be punishable by death.