Eleven people were killed and several more were wounded in the bloodshed that took place on October 27, 2018, as three congregations were holding Saturday Shabbat services at the Tree of Life. Here are their stories:

Bernice and Sylvan Simon died together in the same synagogue where they wed more than 60 years ago. According to their 1956 wedding announcement in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the couple married at Tree of Life synagogue. The bride carried a Bible with white orchids and streamers of stephanotis and wore a gown of ivory chantilly lace and tulle trimmed with sequins.

Jerry Rabinowitz, a primary care physician in Edgewood Borough, "was (the) one to go to" for HIV patients in Pittsburgh, said Michael Kerr said Rabinowitz treated him for HIV in the 1990s until 2004. In the early days of HIV treatment, when stigma around the disease was high, Rabinowitz was known to hold patients’ hands without gloves and embrace them whenever they left the office, Kerr recalled.

“Before there was effective treatment for fighting HIV itself, he was known in the community for keeping us alive the longest,” Kerr said. “Thank you Dr. Rabinowitiz for having always been there during the most terrifying and frightening time of my life.”

Irving Younger was "the first person that would meet you and help you find a seat," his pal and former Tree of Life president Barton Schachter told CNN. “He liked to make sure you knew where you were in the prayer book. It was his duty. He felt responsible. He felt like his role was to help serve.”

A former real estate agent, Younger enjoyed spending time at one of the sidewalk tables in front of a local coffee shop, where he appointed himself as greeter, Schachter said. He also coached Little League, said Meryl Ainsman, whose son played on his team. She remembered him as a kind man.

Melvin Wax's greatest passions were his grandson, his religion and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was “always in a good mood, always full of jokes,” his sister told CNN affiliate WTAE. The 87-year-old accountant was usually among the first to arrive at Friday night and Saturday morning services, Bonnie Wax said. He was well-versed in reciting Jewish prayer.

Rose Mallinger, 97, lived for her family, friends and relatives say. She regularly attended Tree of Life with her daughter, Andrea, who was injured in the shooting.

“She knew her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchild better than they knew themselves. She retained her sharp wit, humor and intelligence until the very last day,” her family said in a statement.

Family friend Stephen Neustein said he fully expected Mallinger to make it to at least 100. The mother of three children, with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, still cooked family meals for high holidays.

Joyce Fienberg, 75, was a “cherished friend” and “an engaging, elegant, and warm person,” said her employers at the Learning Research and Development Center. She had a long career at the University of Pittsburgh as a research specialist from 1983 until her retirement in 2008.

She was also beloved by the Ph.D. students of her late husband. “She was a very petite woman but lit up a room with her huge personality. We weren’t just welcome in the classroom, but into [the couple's] home,” Jason Connor said. “Everyone says this, but she really was an enormously caring person.”

Richard Gottfried was in an interfaith marriage with his Catholic wife and helped prepare other interfaith couples for marriage through the St. Athanasius church. The couple was a fixture in the community of Ross Township, said Patrick Mannarino, North Hills School District superintendent. Gottfried, 65, was the district’s dentist for a long time, Mannarino said.

Daniel Stein, 71, was a "simple man" who "did not require much," his son Joe Stein said. "Our lives now are going to have to take a different path, one that we thought would not happen for a long time."

Brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal were inseparable, said Chris Schopf of ACHIEVA, a Pittsburgh nonprofit that provides support for people with disabilities.

“Cecil’s laugh was infectious. David was so kind and had such a gentle spirit. Together, they looked out for one another,” said Schopf, a vice president for residential support. “Most of all, they were kind, good people with a strong faith and respect for everyone around.”

