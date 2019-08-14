Several Philadelphia police officers shot
What we know so far about the Philadelphia shooting
Multiple police officers were injured during a shooting in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening.
It's still an active situation and a lot of details are not clear, but here's what we know so far:
- It started as a narcotics call: Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for narcotics activity, Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.
- The injuries: Six police officers have been shot, according to a federal law enforcement official. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.
- The standoff: As of 6 p.m. ET, the suspect was still shooting.
President Trump has been briefed on the Philadelphia shooting
President Trump was briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia, according to deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley.
Trump is on summer vacation this week.
At least 6 officers shot in Philadelphia standoff
Six police officers have been shot, according to a federal law enforcement official.
Philadelphia police said the suspect was still shooting.
Suspect in standoff is still shooting, police say
Police urged residents to stay away from a Philadelphia neighborhood because shots were still being fired.
“Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted today.
At least 5 police officers shot in Philadelphia
At least five Philadelphia officers were shot today, according to police Sgt. Eric Gripp.
Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner are en-route to Temple Hospital
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross are heading to Temple University Hospital, according to CNN affiliate KYW.
Temple University's Health Sciences Center is on lockdown
Temple University put its Health Sciences Center on lockdown.
Ray Betson, a spokesperson for Temple University, said the Health Sciences Center is about seven to eight blocks from the reported scene of the shooting. It's also about two miles away from the main campus.