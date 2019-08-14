Live Updates
Several Philadelphia police officers shot
An armored vehicle has arrived on the scene
Aerials from a CNN affiliate showed an armored vehicle approaching a residential street in north Philadelphia.
Many police officers were seen kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn. An armored vehicle appeared to ram into parked police cruisers to make room.
Officers were lined up and down both sides of the street.
Several police officers were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp.
"Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received," Gripp tweeted.
The shooting was reported in North Philadelphia, Gripp said. He urged residents to avoid the area because "suspect/(s) firing at police."