US
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

live news

Earlier

US reels after mass shootings

Live Updates

Several Philadelphia police officers shot

By Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 6:39 p.m. ET, August 14, 2019
1 hr 9 min ago

An armored vehicle has arrived on the scene

Aerials from a CNN affiliate showed an armored vehicle approaching a residential street in north Philadelphia.

Many police officers were seen kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn. An armored vehicle appeared to ram into parked police cruisers to make room.

Officers were lined up and down both sides of the street. 

36 min ago

Several Philadelphia police officers shot

Several police officers were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp.

"Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received," Gripp tweeted.

The shooting was reported in North Philadelphia, Gripp said. He urged residents to avoid the area because "suspect/(s) firing at police."