Several Philadelphia police officers shot
Shooter picked up the phone when police called, but did not speak
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told reporters that their attempts to contact the shooter have so far been unsuccessful.
“We are trying to talk to this male, trying to let him know that he can end this peacefully now,” Ross said.
Ross said they called the shooter multiple times, that he picked up, but did not speak or answer their calls.
Ross said he could not confirm that there was only one shooter at this time and the scene is still very active.
SWAT officers escort 4 women from the building
SWAT officers escorted four women out of the building where a shooter has been holed up during a standoff with police, according to CNN affiliate KYW reporter Greg Argos, who is on the scene.
Argos reported that the women said they were on the second floor of the building. He described the women as “visibly upset, crying, as they were escorted down the street.”
“I think, I think, there were all these cops, they’re good people, don’t say nothing bad about them, they kept us safe the whole time, the whole time, they kept us safe," one woman told KYW.
2 officers are trapped inside the home where the standoff is happening
Two officers remain trapped inside the house where the shootout first erupted this afternoon, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross tells the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia officers are trying to communicate with the shooter, a police sergeant said.
The SWAT team is concerned about location of the shooter
One of the complications for the SWAT team at the scene of the shooting is the concern of the shooter's location — and the safety of any officers inside.
At one point during the shooting, two police officers were barricaded on the second floor of the building, according to two law enforcement sources. It's unclear if the officers remain barricaded.
According to one of the sources, a suspect appeared at one point to be on the first floor and was firing through walls.
Officers are trying to communicate with the shooter, police say
Philadelphia officers are trying to communicate with the shooter, a police sergeant said.
They are "imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted.
At least six officers were injured during the hours-long standoff.
Lockdown lifted at Temple University's Health Sciences Center
The lockdown at Temple University's Health Sciences Center has been lifted, the university tweeted.
Some context: Ray Betson, a spokesperson for Temple University, said the Health Sciences Center is about seven to eight blocks from the reported scene of the shooting. It's also about two miles away from the main campus.
The shooter is still armed, police say
A shooter involved in a standoff with police is still armed, according to Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp.
“UPDATE 7PM - Situation is active and ongoing. 6 PPD Officers shot - continue to receive treatment at area hospitals. Shooter is still armed inside location. AVOID AREA,” Gripp tweeted.