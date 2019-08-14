Suspect arrested in Philadelphia shooting standoff
The SWAT team is concerned about location of the shooter
One of the complications for the SWAT team at the scene of the shooting is the concern of the shooter's location — and the safety of any officers inside.
At one point during the shooting, two police officers were barricaded on the second floor of the building, according to two law enforcement sources. It's unclear if the officers remain barricaded.
According to one of the sources, a suspect appeared at one point to be on the first floor and was firing through walls.
Officers are trying to communicate with the shooter, police say
Philadelphia officers are trying to communicate with the shooter, a police sergeant said.
They are "imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries," Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted.
At least six officers were injured during the hours-long standoff.
Lockdown lifted at Temple University's Health Sciences Center
The lockdown at Temple University's Health Sciences Center has been lifted, the university tweeted.
Some context: Ray Betson, a spokesperson for Temple University, said the Health Sciences Center is about seven to eight blocks from the reported scene of the shooting. It's also about two miles away from the main campus.
The shooter is still armed, police say
A shooter involved in a standoff with police is still armed, according to Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp.
“UPDATE 7PM - Situation is active and ongoing. 6 PPD Officers shot - continue to receive treatment at area hospitals. Shooter is still armed inside location. AVOID AREA,” Gripp tweeted.
What we know so far about the Philadelphia shooting
Multiple police officers were injured during a shooting in North Philadelphia Wednesday evening.
It's still an active situation and a lot of details are not clear, but here's what we know so far:
- It started as a narcotics call: Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for narcotics activity, Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.
- The injuries: Six police officers have been shot, according to a federal law enforcement official. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.
- The standoff: As of 6 p.m. ET, the suspect was still shooting.
President Trump has been briefed on the Philadelphia shooting
President Trump was briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia, according to deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley.
“The President has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation," Gidley said.
Trump is on summer vacation this week.
At least 6 officers shot in Philadelphia standoff
Six police officers have been shot, according to a federal law enforcement official.
The officers suffered non-life threatening injuries, the source said.
Philadelphia police said the suspect was still shooting.