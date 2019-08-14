The SWAT team is concerned about location of the shooter

Authorities stage as they respond to an active shooting situation, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

One of the complications for the SWAT team at the scene of the shooting is the concern of the shooter's location — and the safety of any officers inside.

At one point during the shooting, two police officers were barricaded on the second floor of the building, according to two law enforcement sources. It's unclear if the officers remain barricaded.

According to one of the sources, a suspect appeared at one point to be on the first floor and was firing through walls.