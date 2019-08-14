US
Several Philadelphia police officers shot

By Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 6:39 p.m. ET, August 14, 2019
1 hr 1 min ago

Temple University's Health Sciences Center is on lockdown

Temple University put its Health Sciences Center on lockdown.

Ray Betson, a spokesperson for Temple University, said the Health Sciences Center is about seven to eight blocks from the reported scene of the shooting. It's also about two miles away from the main campus.

 

1 hr 6 min ago

At least 3 police officers have been shot

From CNN's Mark Morales

Three police officers have been shot, according to a federal law enforcement source.

The condition of those three officers is unknown. The officers are a part of the Narcotics Division.

Other agencies, like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are on the scene assisting.

1 hr 8 min ago

The standoff in Philadelphia started as a narcotics activity call

Philadelphia police were first called to the scene of a standoff for narcotics activity, Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

What we know so far: Several police officers were injured in the shooting, according to the Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp.

1 hr 9 min ago

An armored vehicle has arrived on the scene

Aerials from a CNN affiliate showed an armored vehicle approaching a residential street in north Philadelphia.

Many police officers were seen kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn. An armored vehicle appeared to ram into parked police cruisers to make room.

Officers were lined up and down both sides of the street. 

36 min ago

Several police officers were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp.

"Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received," Gripp tweeted.

The shooting was reported in North Philadelphia, Gripp said. He urged residents to avoid the area because "suspect/(s) firing at police."