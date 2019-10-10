A 3-alarm brush fire has burned at least 20 acres in Brisbane on San Bruno Mountain according to affiliate KGO. The fire is burning mainly grass and vegetation and is not threatening any structures at this time.

Earlier today, PG&E, California's largest utility, released a press release stating that there were no reported fires related to PG&E equipment in the areas affected by the shutdown.

The shutdown, which cut off power to 22 counties in northern California, was intended to avoid wildfire risks caused by high winds and dry weather.

It is unclear if the brush fire happened in an area affected by the shutdown.